40°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

City needs more golden perspective

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
January 26, 2022 - 4:35 pm
 

It may be a little bit old-fashioned, but I still believe in common courtesy, good manners and the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

Somehow, in today’s society many of those social graces have been lost and now city officials had to create ordinances to limit noise and keep pets — unruly or not — on a leash. And that’s a shame.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Bill 1913 was introduced. It was requested by Mayor Kiernan McManus to put specific definitions into the city code, specifically what it means when an animal is “at large” and prohibits any animal from being at large within the city limits, particularly public parks.

The ordinance reads that being at large means the animal is “not confined or contained on the owner, caretaker or responsible party’s property or under the control of a leash.”

As a longtime, responsible animal owner, I never take my dog out for a walk if he’s not on a leash. I won’t even walk him from the front door to the car in the driveway if he’s not properly harnessed and leashed.

And when we had horses, they never left their stalls unless they had on at the very minimum a halter and lead line and were firmly under our control.

No matter how well-behaved or trained an animal is, there are just too many distractions out in the world and something can happen. It’s nearly impossible to prepare for every circumstance and what wasn’t scary today or yesterday could be frightening tomorrow and cause them to jump, bolt or even attack. If not properly leashed, the unthinkable could happen.

The noise ordinance, which was passed Jan. 11 and takes effect Feb. 3, made it unlawful to create a noise at any time in a residential area that is higher than 70 decibels. Noises in commercial and industrial areas cannot be louder than 100 decibels between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 90 decibels the rest of the day. Most of us don’t have sound level meters, so we really won’t be able to tell what the decibels are.

Of course, there are a few exemptions, including emergency noises, civic functions and construction, maintenance and common residential noise. But anyone who lives in a house with a teenager can attest that loud music, conversations and arguments over chores are pretty common.

Once the ordinance takes effect, police officers will be required to carry meters that measure sound levels along with their other equipment. And, if a meter is not available, then the noise will be measured by whether it disturbs or annoys those with normal sensitivities or causes an adverse effect on public health or welfare, according to the ordinance.

Determining if a noise disturbs people or causes an adverse effect can be pretty subjective and can vary by which police officer is on duty. And that’s very problematic.

According to Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante, the city is ordering the necessary equipment. She also said it was “not clear how long it may take to receive the equipment/training and start enforcement.”

These two ordinances are bothersome, and not just because of the likely delay between the time the complaint is made and officers’ arrival on the scene to witness or verify if a violation has occurred. I would like to think that it’s more important for officers to be tackling serious issues like crime, domestic violence and unsafe driving.

Granted, I would not like to be forced to leave my home because someone nearby is creating a racket or be chased by a ferocious dog, but that’s where common courtesy and consideration for one’s neighbors is supposed to come in.

Is it really necessary for the city to tell us how to behave and treat each other nicely? I would like to think we should be able to do this on our own. After all, isn’t Boulder City supposed to be a modern-day Mayberry? Perhaps instead of touting the community as clean and green we should be looking to be more golden.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
G. Kevin Savord
Singing in the rain
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Even while cases of the omicron variant of COVID 19 are becoming more and more prevalent, a sigh of relief is in order. This variant is proving to be nothing more than a bad cold for the majority of those infected. That itself is something we all should be thankful for. It appears the most threatening form of the pandemic is over or, at least, coming to a gradual end.

City’s past, future tied to lake
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Lake Mead, the gem in Boulder City’s backyard, is losing its gleam.

Alycia Calvert
Set goals for community, as a community
By Alycia Calvert Boulder City Review

As a not so closeted optimist, I like to think about those things I’ve succeeded in and, because I hate the word “failed,” those things that I haven’t succeeded in during the new year. This year I worked my butt off, I read a ton of books, I wrote a lot of stories, I had one published and few opinions posted here. I went to some cool places and met some incredible people and taught a few classes of amazing people.

Rod Woodbury
Shift to even-year elections produces some oddities
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Our newest City Council members, Sherri Jorgensen and Matt Fox, took office only six months ago. So, it might seem much too early to start talking about city elections again. But this year marks a major change in Boulder City’s election cycle: a shift from odd-year elections to even-year elections. In other words, past city elections were held in odd-numbered years (for example, 2017, 2019 and 2021), but beginning this year they’ll take place in even years (2022, 2024 and so on).

Stick it to me
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

I’m in heaven today. That’s because it’s National Sticker Day. It’s a day that I can happily pay tribute to one of my favorite obsessions: stickers.

Eric Lundgaard
Reid was true friend to city
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

Few people know of the genius of Sen. Harry Reid. I was fortunate to get to know him from my position as mayor and council member of Boulder City. He was available to Boulder City residents and the citizens of Nevada regardless of which party they were affiliated with. I consider him to have been a friend.

Resolve to avoid resolutions
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A new year. A new you. Making New Year’s resolutions to improve yourself or your life is a tradition that dates back thousands of years.

Kiernan McManus
Path to move forward clear
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

I want to wish all the residents of Boulder City a new year that brings better times and allows us to move beyond the challenges and struggles we have had in the past year and more. We are tired and frustrated from the pandemic that has caused hardship and, for many, personal loss.

Memories made as time flies by
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

There are only a few hours left in 2021 and I don’t know how the others passed so quickly. It seems the older I get, the faster days fly by.

‘Twas the baking before Christmas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A few years ago, many readers commented how much they enjoyed my column about holiday baking and requested that I make this an annual tradition. Though my holiday baking has since expanded into the entire month of December so that more family and friends can enjoy the fruits of my labor, the true spirit of the message remains. I promise to stay knee-deep in flour, sugar and spices, and wish all a sweet holiday season and new year.