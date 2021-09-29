75°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

City leaders need more pride in landscape maintenance

By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review
September 29, 2021 - 2:33 pm
 
Courtesy photo Boulder City resident, former mayor and councilman Eric Lundgaard has announced ...
Courtesy photo Boulder City resident, former mayor and councilman Eric Lundgaard has announced his intention to file to run for City Council in 2017.

I have noticed that normal city maintenance has received less attention as the city continues to grow. In the past, the city took better care of problems associated with maintenance. The maintenance issue I see as critical are the trees along Adams Boulevard west of Buchanan Boulevard, as well as the trees north of Adams on Veterans Memorial Drive.

I reported the problem to city staff well over a year ago. Nothing has changed. If anything, the problem is more acute in 2021 than 2020. More trees are now dead or dying than last year.

In a recent City Council meeting, the Boulder City Council decided to spend time and funds on reducing the city’s night sky lighting. Perhaps our “clean, green” community could also spend time and funds on understanding desert plants and landscapes that use less water. It would seem that shrinking levels of water in Lake Mead would create a desire to explore types of vegetation that use less water. That would be a useful project for the City Council to undertake; perhaps even more useful than night sky lighting. Boulder City is, after all, facing an acute water shortage on the Colorado River.

A suggested list of plants can be helpful for the city’s replacement of landscaping in addition to being useful information to new residents in Boulder City. That would also likely reduce the amount of water needed to maintain healthy landscapes or xeriscapes.

The city, at one time, did have a forester on staff who established a list of low-water-using plants that was ignored after he died. The city also had a Xeriscape Park by substation five on the back nine of the municipal golf course. Perhaps it is time to resurrect both so that Boulder City can create examples of low-water-use city landscapes as well as private citizen-owned landscapes. These landscapes will have to look attractive to engender their use by the citizens of Boulder City. They cannot be dead or dying to have citizens want to plant them, can they?

It is difficult for me not to care about Boulder City since I worked for 10 years to make the Eldorado Valley available to Boulder City as a member and chairperson of the Eldorado Valley Advisory Commission. As mayor, in July 1995, I signed documents with the Secretary of Interior, Bruce Babbitt, to purchase the Eldorado Valley from the federal government.

Boulder City now receives over $13 million a year from leases associated with the valley, reducing the need for higher taxes. Boulder City did not have that source of funding available while I was on the City Council. Why is it that Boulder City cannot perform simple maintenance with the current, greater level of funds now available?

Boulder City can continue to take pride in many things. Boulder City built the Hoover Dam, didn’t it? Boulder City now also owns the Eldorado Valley. The city can claim to be forward thinking since it has one of the largest solar facilities in the nation in addition to the pollution-free power generated at Hoover Dam. That can also be claimed as Boulder City’s contribution to the world’s struggle with atmospheric pollution.

Additionally, Boulder City can take pride in our history of resolving Nevada’s water shortage issues by controlling growth as well as reducing air pollution with contributions to green energy, can’t it? For a city of 16,700 citizens, Boulder City is incredible, isn’t it?

While on City Council, I asked the city manager to take care of any problems I noticed while driving through the community. It would be helpful if the City Council would care about Boulder City in the same way so as to resolve any current issues that have been addressed in this treatise.

These issues are not mine alone, they are of a public nature. After all, the city’s manager, Taylour Tedder, works for the City Council, doesn’t he? That will always make the City Council’s requests to the city manager more important than mine, won’t it?

Where is the caring nature of our community that Boulder City enjoyed in the past? The city leaders have to show an interest in the most relevant issues to the community, don’t they?

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Eric Lundgaard is president of the Aquarian Theosophy Foundation and former mayor and City Council member.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
G. Kevin Savord-December 2019
Luxury purchases support many workers
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

It appears that much higher taxes are on the horizon for corporations and wealthy individuals. “Tax the rich” is often proclaimed and, most recently, painted on a congresswoman’s dress.

Henderson Mayor Debra March
Smart development key to sustainable future
By Debra March Special to the Boulder City Review

I commend my friend and colleague Mayor (Kiernan) McManus for his comments in the Boulder City Review on Sept. 1 regarding his focus on conservation to best serve the residents of Boulder City. Together, our cities have a long-standing commitment to conservation and sustainability.

Rose Ann Miele
Solutions to nation’s woes just take action
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

What if you had solutions to a multitude of problems? Would you share what you knew or would you hesitate because the facts were contrary to the status quo?

Terrorists killed more than people
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Sept. 11 changed us. And not necessarily for the better.

Rod Woodbury
Dont let city become ‘Pothole Paradise’
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Two years ago at a public event, a friend got in my face and in an uncharacteristic, agitated voice said, “Fix my street!” Initially I thought he was joking. But after two attempts to change the subject, I realized he wasn’t laughing.

Court of public opinion too quick to judge
By Tanya Vece Special to the Boulder City Review

Most people know me for my former Throwback Thursday columns with the Boulder City Review and some people may know of me from my failed run for City Council. What people don’t know, however, is that I used to work for actor Johnny Depp through a contract I had running events at multiple properties on the Las Vegas Strip. I was Mr. Depp’s private dining planner for all of his Las Vegas trips, including events with his family.

Relax, it’s Labor Day
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Monday is Labor Day, and it’s somewhat ironic that a day devoted to celebrating the American workforce is a day that most of us strive to do anything but work.

Kiernan McManus
Options for conservation must be explored
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

Fall weather will be a welcome change in the next few weeks, it has been a hot summer. Some of the hottest temperatures on record for Southern Nevada. And most of those records have been over the past few years. We can look at the changes in water levels at Lake Mead and know that things are very different from any other time in our lifetimes.

Agostini, Eagles Closet help those in need
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Since the new school year began at the beginning of the month, students and staff members at Boulder City High School have made a variety of changes to help ensure their health and welfare in the wake of COVID-19.

G. Kevin Savord
Water’s low cost makes it expendable
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Water is essential to life. Humans and every living species can go without many things but not without water; yet many take water for granted. We water our lawns, fill our swimming pools, wash our cars, take long showers, hose down our driveways and rarely even think about the costs involved. Why? Because water is too convenient and, most importantly, inexpensive.