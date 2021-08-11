85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Chronicle life’s ‘first’ moments for posterity

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
August 11, 2021 - 3:41 pm
 

The new school year began Monday.

For kindergartners, it was their first day in a traditional classroom setting. For seniors, it was the last first day of high school. For parents, it was a day when they no longer needed to figure out how to keep their children occupied during the summer break. (Just kidding, sorta.)

Regardless of what the day marked for you, it was something to be acknowledged and chronicled for the future.

The first day of a new school year was always a momentous occasion. When I was growing up, it called for a new outfit, new shoes, new lunch box and new school supplies.

My husband and I carried on this tradition for our girls when each new school year started. I recall how excited they were to start each new year and reconnect with friends.

In addition, it provided me an opportunity to reconnect with fellow parents as I often volunteered to chaperone events or help with special activities.

I also recall how, as they got older and the school day began earlier, what a challenge it was to get them out of bed, dressed and out the door.

Though I can’t specifically pinpoint what my first day of school was like, I still remember snippets from my time in kindergarten, including my teacher’s name and what she looked like.

And I have tons of other memories from elementary, junior high, high school and college. They are just not first-day specific.

While I tend to have a pretty good memory overall, I have found that over time it’s the momentous days or events that get remembered the most. That’s probably because the other days were fairly routine and mundane. Or maybe my memory isn’t as good as I think it is.

Nevertheless, I was so proud to see my girls’ accomplishments, especially with exhibits and shows through the fine and performing arts programs. I hoped that my parents felt the same way through the many activities I was involved with.

Now, as each new school year begins and time passes, the memories get a bit hazier.

Fortunately, with the prominence of cellphones and the advanced technology of their cameras, it’s easy to snap a few photographs so you can remember the first day of each new school year for decades to come. Believe me, pictures help sharpen one’s memory.

Not too long ago, I found a big box of old photographs in my garage that I have been threatening to go through and sort for years. I finally made time to do it and memories from the past three decades came flooding back.

There were pictures from my wedding and honeymoon; my husband standing by a sold sign with the Realtor who helped us buy our first house; the garden I planted and replanted in that yard many times; and our first dog when he was just a pup and slept in the box that my kitchen mixer came in.

The pictures were filled with firsts, many of which had been sent to the farthest reaches of my memory.

I still haven’t quite gotten as far as putting the photos I put aside into the frame that I purchased to showcase them, but at least the photos and frames are now within inches of each other. More importantly, they brought back pleasant memories and reminded me that life is filled with plenty of good moments. The first day of school is just one of them.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kiernan McManus
Efforts to battle effects of COVID continue
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

The progress of recovery from the COVID-19 virus continues, albeit slowly. Over the past year the city has partnered with local businesses and nonprofits to distribute funds from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act signed into law by President (Donald) Trump. More than half a million dollars was provided as grants to businesses, support for the Senior Center (of Boulder City) and funding for Emergency Aid (of Boulder City).

Close-up image of woman writing in notebook with copy space while sitting at the rough wooden table
City picks up speed despite roadblocks
By Lisa LaPlante Special to the Boulder City Review

The past three years have been a bumpy road for Boulder City. We faced a major crossroads Aug. 9, 2018, when a new Interstate, I-11, was about to open. Thousands of cars and trucks that passed through Boulder City each day would be able to stay on a bypass to the south of our community, cutting drive time by as much as 30 minutes.

Columnists sought for Opinion page
By Boulder City Review

Do you have a passion for words? A burning desire to see your name in print? An opinion worth sharing with others?

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review A plane takes off from a runway at the Boulder City M ...
Air traffic control towers save lives
By Kerry Ahern Special to the Boulder City Review

I commend the City Council for its interest in the construction of an air traffic control tower at the Boulder City airport, a move that will enhance safety and could even save lives.

Bishop’s ordination filled the soul
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Hundreds of devout souls came out Friday to celebrate one of Boulder City’s own, the Rev. Gregory Gordon, who was ordained as the first auxiliary bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas.

G. Kevin Savord
Consult pilots about need for air control tower
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Did you know that there are over 15,000 public and private airports in the United States, and only 300 or so are served by the airlines? There are only 648 airport control towers in the entire nation. Therefore, there are approximately 14,000 airports without control towers. So, the question is: Does our tiny airport need a control tower?

Extend warm welcome to new council members
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Tuesday, the city welcomed its two new council members, Matt Fox and Sherri Jorgensen. I wish them all the best as they begin this new chapter in their lives.

Rose Ann Miele
Some information bears repeating — often
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

So often we say or write something and the intended audience takes it in a completely different way from what you planned or ignores it totally. What do you do?

Eric Lundgaard
Does city desire family housing?
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

Many issues seem to be a perpetual part of Boulder City politics. One of those that always seems to arise during an election is how does Boulder City continue to keep our schools filled with children? Over half the population of Boulder City is older than 50.

As water levels at Lake Mead continue to diminish, conservation remains essential.
Commentary: Water conservation remains key to sustainable future
By John Entsminger Special to the Boulder City Review

The last time Lake Mead was at 35 percent capacity, it was being filled in the 1930s. While ongoing drought and climate change have created an uncomfortable reality and stressed water supplies, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has been preparing for this for almost 20 years. Now, with a federal shortage declaration just weeks away, our community’s commitment to conserving our limited water resources takes on a new urgency as we strive to protect the vibrancy of the place that more than two million of us call home.