Opinion

Choice to make at poll obvious

By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review
October 7, 2020 - 2:56 pm
 

To say I was taken aback by the first presidential debate would be a severe understatement. While all three debaters left much to be desired, I was stunned that pollster Frank Luntz, who watched with a cadre of unsure voters, tweeted, “This debate has actually convinced some undecided voters to not vote at all.”

If you’re waiting for the outcome of a Democratic National Committee media-rigged presidential debate to decide who to vote for, you haven’t been paying attention to: the three-year special council investigation and impeachment circus, funded by President (Donald) Trump’s political opponents in 2016; the three years of historic economic growth; the record low unemployment, especially for women and minorities; and the economic bounce-back after a pandemic that blue-state governors exploited to seize political power by wreaking havoc on their states’ economies.

If we could clone Boulder City and repopulate America with its DNA, what a great country we would have. President Trump would overwhelmingly be re-elected with the highest voting turnout in history. Naturally, this is not possible. However, if every voter votes in person or via absentee ballot, I believe President Trump will win in a landslide.

The major problem facing our country this election cycle is the mail-in ballot. The Democrats scream that if President Trump can mail in his ballot, so can Joe and Jane Citizen. Therein lies a nuance (a subtle difference in or shade of meaning).

The Democrats want you to believe a mail-in ballot and an absentee ballot are the same. They are not. One must request an absentee ballot and verify their identity. Mail-in ballots are being sent to millions of folks unsolicited. Furthermore, ballot harvesting these mail-in ballots is an ongoing process fraught with fraud and political chicanery.

The choices this time are obvious. A vote for Joe Biden to be 46 is a vote for Kamala Harris to be 47. In my opinion, Biden doesn’t have the stamina or the mental acuity to last more than a few months. Do you want three different presidents in 2021? I don’t.

Abraham Lincoln said, “How many legs does a dog have if you call his tail a leg? Four. Saying that a tail is a leg doesn’t make it a leg.” Just because one names their organizations “Black Lives Matter” and “Antifa” doesn’t mean black lives matter or “antifa” means anti-fascist. However, it is ironic that Antifa tactics are fascist in nature.

Black lives matter, but the Black Lives Matter organization is a self-admitted Marxist organization that has violently inflicted mayhem on many cities this summer. If BLM has improved the life of one black person or one black-owned business, I haven’t seen it.

If Biden-Harris win the White House, their party will eliminate charter schools and other choices in education. Furthermore, your children and grandchildren will be indoctrinated by BLM and their like-minded confederates within the teachers’ unions and other organizations.

A Biden-Harris White House will undo the economic gains of the Trump-Pence White House and push us to the brink of socialism. Their policies will give a caste-like system a solid foothold in our society. Few will have an opportunity for upward advancement.

Abraham Lincoln also said, “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”

I believe that most of the American people see through the Democratic Party and their stenographers in the media.

If you’re part of the majority that have made up their minds this election cycle, please remember that in addition to voting for President Trump, we must flip the House of Representatives to a Republican majority. (Neither Nevada senator is up for re-election).

Early voting starts on Oct. 17. If you haven’t made up your mind yet, please do not vote.

Dan Jennings is a retired Army captain and a retired BCPD lieutenant. He can be reached at bcpd267@cox.net.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

