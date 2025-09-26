63°F
Opinion

Cheers to 40 years in the biz

By Ron Eland
September 25, 2025 - 11:53 pm
 

I thought I’d talk a little about the newspaper business on the heels of the Review winning seven statewide awards the other night in Fallon.

I’m proud of the fact that our two-man news team did as well as we did. Staff writer Bill Evans and his wife attended the ceremony and brought home our awards. (See related story in this week’s edition for more information.) As I mentioned in the article, we don’t do it for the accolades but it’s nice to be acknowledged for what we do, especially these days when it’s far easier, and common, for people to give criticism than praise.

On a personal note, Oct. 1 is my 40th anniversary of starting in journalism. I know I’ve mentioned this before that I started in 1985 at the former Boulder City News at the age of 16. I would be the sports editor for the next two years and worked two summers writing sports and some news before venturing off into the big world after college.

I know I’m going to sound old with my “back in my day” thoughts, which will include a couple “get off my lawn” moments.

I had had two months of journalism at BCHS when I put in a resume of sorts for the opening of sports editor. At the time, I was working the fryer at Jack in the Box. So, if you had the best fries or tacos in your life from March-October of 1985, well, you’re welcome.

I’m not sure how, but I got the job. Since then, I have made several stops along the way including Yerington and Fallon, Kingman, Hawaii, Big Bear, Calif., Sedona, Wickenburg and back here in Boulder City. For the most part it’s been a pretty decent career and like most, it’s been filled with plenty of highs and a handful of lows.

Trust me, I have had my moments when I questioned whether or not I made the correct decision four decades ago to be a journalist. I do envy those friends and family who chose career paths with a retirement light at the end of the tunnel, like teaching or working for municipalities. Heck, I don’t even have a tunnel, let alone a light. Luckily, journalism does not involve any kind of manual labor and thus, you can do it as long as your brain, and typing fingers, allow.

That said, I’ve told journalism students and community groups that while I will never become a millionaire doing what I do, I’ve done things, seen things and interviewed people that millionaires can only dream of. Making that short list include flying with the Navy’s Blue Angels, sitting on a bench at the 18th tee of a Hawaiian golf course interviewing Jack Nicklaus, interviewing a World War II veteran who was one of the first to land on Iwo Jima, talking with a little girl who had cancer and had more optimism and bravery than I’ll ever have, or almost missing a call from Beach Boys founder Mike Love because, well, duty called. I told Mr. Love why I missed his call. He laughed and what was supposed to be a 15-minute interview turned into 35 minutes.

Aside from interviewing dozens of celebrities and athletes, I’ve interviewed probably a dozen U.S. senators and 10 current or soon-to-be governors. Of the latter, when I was working in Fallon in the mid-1990s, our secretary gave me a message saying that “Bob called” and here’s his number. Turned out it was two-term Governor Bob Miller. Ironically, like the aforementioned Mike Love, I was also in the little wrangler’s room when Gov. Miller called.

I’ve been fortunate to have won around 40 state awards over the years during my stops in Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii. I realize that journalists are often ranked high on the list of least-liked professions. Sometimes it’s warranted. But when someone is upset with us, it’s often not because we did something wrong but rather because we did something right. There are bad apples, just like any profession, but the majority are not biased and are do not write news that’s “fake.” We’re often overworked and underpaid but we do what we do because we love journalism and what it stands for.

I don’t know how much longer I’ll be in journalism. I have my moments when I think it’s time to leave the profession and maybe try something different while I still can. But this is all I have known and done since Marty and Doc took us “Back to the Future,” Blockbuster opened its first store, New Coke hit store shelves and I may or may not have purchased my first pair of parachute pants.

That said, I wonder if you can actually teach an old dog new tricks. If nothing else, Boulder City’s greatest French fry cook may be back in action.

