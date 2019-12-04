52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Changes appear to benefit city

By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor
December 4, 2019 - 3:43 pm
 

The year 2019 is drawing to a close. It has been a year of change for Boulder City in significant ways. The Interstate 11 bypass has been open for more than a year.

And spending by local residents in our town is reported to have increased by nearly 10 percent. There are businesses that have benefited from the reduced traffic congestion along the highway, now Boulder City Parkway.

Other businesses appear to have lost revenue with the changes. That is unfortunate but it appears there has been a net gain in revenue for our business community. Existing businesses have shown their confidence in the future of Boulder City by undertaking extensive remodeling efforts.

What we have avoided is pursuing development that would have decimated our wonderful town. There are numerous studies that show existing businesses suffer significant negative impacts when commercial development occurs outside the existing city structure, such as the I-11 and Searchlight highway interchange. Communities that chased traffic patterns hastened the demise of the existing core commercial areas.

City government has begun to obtain and evaluate actual data on business activity in Boulder City to determine how best to provide information to businesses and assist in their efforts. In the past, there was too much reliance on guessing at what might be happening and not having a well-planned approach.

I was not surprised to learn that 50 percent of money spent in Boulder City by people from outside our community comes from the Las Vegas Valley. The next largest segment is from Southern California.

Neither of these groups relies on the I-11 bypass to arrive in Boulder City. Residents of the Las Vegas Valley clearly enjoy visiting our community for many of the same reasons we cherish living here. Our small-town charm and unique history are a welcome respite for many valley residents to relax and enjoy a break from the pace of Las Vegas.

Change has also occurred on the City Council. There are now new members in all of the positions on the council. Judith Hoskins was recently appointed to complete the term of the late Warren Harhay. Tracy Folda was appointed in July to complete my term after I was elected as mayor. James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges were elected in June.

There has been talk that the current council is not diverse. If diversity is judged only on how many members have backgrounds or relationships in growth-related pursuits then there would be some truth in saying the current members are not diverse.

But diversity in membership on the City Council should not be viewed on whether a majority is present that represents land development or building interests. You can review the backgrounds of each council member on the city website at http://www.bcnv.org. I believe we now have more varied perspectives on the City Council than we have had in the past 20 years.

For the first time in the history of the council there are a majority of women serving the community. I believe James Howard Adams, at age 34, is the youngest person to be elected to the City Council. Each of those factors defines diversity and not sameness of purpose.

Each member of the council has stated their support of the conservative growth that has defined Boulder City for 40 years. Each member has also spoken of opportunities to improve the community. The suggestions I have heard from the others are not to hold Boulder City in place but to move the city forward in ways that benefit the residents and not narrow interests.

The city is undergoing a housing boom when compared to the previous three decades. Additional land around the Boulder Creek golf course may be put back on the market in the coming months for additional new homes. The land was approved for sale by the citizens years ago but did not receive any bids. New members of the council have offered ideas on how that may change.

Change can be good and I believe the new members intend to have it be very good indeed.

Happy holidays and Merry Christmas. I look forward to a very good year in 2020 for Boulder City.

Kiernan McManus is mayor of Boulder City. He is a native of Boulder City first elected to City Council in 2017.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Savor special ‘Taste of Holidays’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Today is one of those days that I wish we could deliver more than just an ordinary two-dimensional newspaper.

Dave Nelson
Bar owner, musicians happy to lounge around
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

Cleveland DeWolf spoke to the Romeo breakfast group Nov. 19. His story was so interesting that I got out my notepad to share it with you.

Give thanks today, every day
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Happy Thanksgiving. One of the nice things about publishing on a Thursday — specifically the fourth Thursday in November — is that it gives me an opportunity to express my thanks to you, the readers of the Boulder City Review, and the community for its continued support.

Roger Gros
Boulder City bike friendly
By Roger Gros Boulder City Review

My love affair with bicycles began at the age of 4 or 5 when my father took me to a parking lot of our church in Brooklyn to get me started riding. He had removed my training wheels earlier that day and told me it was time I was riding on my own.

Music as therapy may help with suicidal thoughts
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Emotional healing is often difficult to achieve. There are many methods and treatments that are recognized as helpful, but there is never a guarantee as to what will work with any specific individual. That is especially true when it comes to penetrating the mind of veterans and others who contemplate suicide as an answer to their problems, be they authentic or merely perceived as real.

Economic justice based on victim mentality
By Ken O’Shaughnessy Special to the Boulder City Review

To Rose Ann Miele, regarding your Nov. 21 column; I would like to address the issues you raise and the solutions you propose. The following are what I understand to be your premises and conclusion:

Letters to the Editor, Nov. 28
By Boulder City Review

City’s responsibility includes paying for recreation services

Council lifts veil on selection process
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Congratulations are in order for Boulder City’s newest council member, Judith Hoskins, as well as to existing members of the City Council for how they selected her.

Nation needs economic justice for all
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Did you ever wonder why some people almost automatically think you disagree with them even before they know what you have in common? I think all of us have much more in common than issues that we disagree upon.