Opinion

Castile soap, the superstar multi-tasker

By Norma Vally
May 1, 2025 - 8:59 pm
 

Soap isn’t typically something we give much thought to, but when Castile soap bubbled up in my world three times in one week, for completely different reasons, I took it as a sign. So, in scrubbing up on my soap knowledge it became clear—Castile soap is, well, soaprier.

Mind you, I’ve used Dr. Bronner’s (notably the most well-known Castile soap in the USA) as a body wash on and off for decades. But a couple of weeks ago, it was because of my rose bushes that Castile soap found its way to my garden. All of my beautiful spring rosebuds were covered with pesky and destructive aphids. I looked up an effective all-natural insecticide formula and the one that caught my attention used Castile soap.

My second Castile calling was in the kitchen. Because my dogs always lick up food particles that fall, it dawned on me that residue from chemical floor cleaner could end up in my babies’ bellies. My search for a non-toxic floor cleaner led me once again to Castile soap.

The third time was a Castile encounter of the medical kind. At my doctor’s office, anyone that’s ever had to give a “clean-catch” urine sample is handed Castile soap towelettes. Typically, direct contact with soap down there can disrupt natural pH balance for woman, yet this no-rinse soapy wipe has no side-effect in this sensitive area. Pretty impressive.

So, what’s so special about Castile soap? Let’s start with the name. In the Middle Ages, the Crown of Castile kingdom of Spain was reputed for making the very finest soap of this kind and was exported to cities around Europe. This Mediterranean region on the Iberian peninsula, abundant in olive oil, soap makers used pure olive oil to create this highly effective but mild cleanser.

A brief pontification on saponification (soap making) … “Sapo” comes from Latin, meaning soap. This process is a chemical reaction between a fat or oil and a powerful alkali or “lye,” such as potassium hydroxide (KOH), typically used to make liquid castile soap. When the process is complete the oil and lye have transformed into soap.

Originally this soap was made entirely from olive oil, but today Castile soap means any soap made from vegetable oils (coconut, hemp, jojoba, etc.) and does not contain any animal fat (totally vegan). Liquid or solid, other defining characteristics are it being mild and all natural, containing no harsh or synthetic detergents, artificial colors or scents, is non-corrosive and biodegradable.

If it is scented, the fragrance is derived from natural sources like peppermint, sandalwood, tea tree, etc. Because of this pure and gentle nature, the unscented version is perfect for sensitive skin, babies and pets.

It can be used all over the body, literally from hair to toes, including shaving and even brushing your teeth (purported on the Dr. Bronner’s website).

To me, what makes Castile soap such a megastar is it’s an all-in-one multi-tasker for the entire household. Various dilutions and mixtures can be created to clean just about anything.

Making an all-purpose spray cleaner is as simple as 2 cups of water and 2 Tbsp. Castile soap in a spray bottle. For tougher cleaning, add 2 Tbsp. white vinegar - which is the same solution I made for aphids. From the bathroom to the garden and garage, Dr. Bronner’s website offers a “Dilutions Cheat Sheet” for Castile soap uses.

Besides, minimizing cleaning products (saving money and cabinet space) and benefits to the environment (less plastics, biodegradable), using Castile soap instead of bleach and other disinfectants can help avoid significant health issues. Generally, disinfectants are irritating to the skin, eyes, and respiratory system, but current research is rather alarming. “The use of disinfectants is linked to a higher risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to research looking at incidence of the disease in more than 55,000 nurses in the U.S. The 30-year study by Harvard University and the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm) found that those who used the products just once a week had as high as a 32% increased chance of developing the condition.”—TheGuardian.com

