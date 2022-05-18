Candidate information vital for voters

You will notice that a majority of this week’s issue is devoted to the upcoming primary election. And rightfully so.

You will notice that a majority of this week’s issue is devoted to the upcoming primary election. And rightfully so.

Making a decision about who to vote for can be a challenging task and we here at the Boulder City Review want to give local voters as many opportunities as possible to learn more about the candidates vying for mayor and City Council.

We believe that being informed before heading to the polls is a critical part of the democratic process.

Included in these pages are stories we have written after interviewing the candidates as well as their biographies and their answers to other questions we asked. Their responses to our questions appear as they were submitted to us, with minor editing for spelling, grammar and punctuation. We believe that gives you a better picture of the candidates and their viewpoints.

Additionally, we have posted short video interviews with the candidates on our website, www.bouldercityreview.com. We invite you to watch them.

We want to thank each of the candidates for their time and effort participating in our forum, in-person and video interviews and answering questions that were submitted by local residents. We know the time and commitment it takes to run for office and our requests were only part of the many that came from other community groups and organizations.

As in the past, we will refrain from making any endorsements in the races for mayor or City Council as we believe that when given enough information, our residents are capable of choosing who they feel is the best candidate for them.

As a reminder, early voting for the June 14 primary begins May 28 and continues through June 10, with voting available in Boulder City on June 7-10 at the Parks and Recreation Department Building, 900 Arizona St.

On Election Day, Boulder City will have two voting centers: at the recreation center and King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd. Both will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.