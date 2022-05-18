87°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Candidate information vital for voters

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
May 18, 2022 - 3:52 pm
 

You will notice that a majority of this week’s issue is devoted to the upcoming primary election. And rightfully so.

Making a decision about who to vote for can be a challenging task and we here at the Boulder City Review want to give local voters as many opportunities as possible to learn more about the candidates vying for mayor and City Council.

We believe that being informed before heading to the polls is a critical part of the democratic process.

Included in these pages are stories we have written after interviewing the candidates as well as their biographies and their answers to other questions we asked. Their responses to our questions appear as they were submitted to us, with minor editing for spelling, grammar and punctuation. We believe that gives you a better picture of the candidates and their viewpoints.

Additionally, we have posted short video interviews with the candidates on our website, www.bouldercityreview.com. We invite you to watch them.

We want to thank each of the candidates for their time and effort participating in our forum, in-person and video interviews and answering questions that were submitted by local residents. We know the time and commitment it takes to run for office and our requests were only part of the many that came from other community groups and organizations.

As in the past, we will refrain from making any endorsements in the races for mayor or City Council as we believe that when given enough information, our residents are capable of choosing who they feel is the best candidate for them.

As a reminder, early voting for the June 14 primary begins May 28 and continues through June 10, with voting available in Boulder City on June 7-10 at the Parks and Recreation Department Building, 900 Arizona St.

On Election Day, Boulder City will have two voting centers: at the recreation center and King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd. Both will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
City serves slice of Americana while being trendy
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

When I was 16 years old, I wrote an essay for my English class that detailed a day spent in Boulder City with my now-husband. I will save myself the embarrassment of including actual quotes, but the essay evoked the quiet contentment that comes from a day of eating pizza, playing in the library fountain and sneaking up Radar Mountain for a sunset hike.

Rod Woodbury
Come to rescue with your ideas
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

The city needs your help to decide how best to spend its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Signed into law on March 11, 2021, ARPA established recovery funds to assist state and local governments in their response to the impacts of COVID-19.

Ron Russ
Barneys friendship unmatched
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

A former co-worker said she loved her dogs more than anyone could possibly love theirs. Preposterous, I thought. When it comes to unbridled adoration of my canine companions, I have no peer. She did, however, have the best coffee cup bearing the phrase, “The more I am around people, the more I love my dogs!” Touché.

Put out welcome mat for glampers
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Tuesday night’s City Council meeting brought some welcome news in the form of a proposal to build a luxury recreational vehicle resort in town.

G. Kevin Savord
Knowledge of today’s world may have affected election’s outcome
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

Here we are on what appears to be the cusp of potential financial chaos, rising interest rates, out-of-control inflation, and ever-increasing grocery and gas prices, with no end in sight. Certainly, COVID plays a role in this scenario, and the recent war within Ukraine doesn’t help matters. However, our failed leadership is the most significant component of these uncertain times.

(Kayla Kirk) Kayla Kirk
Ability to express self doesn’t mean you should
By Kayla Kirk Boulder City Review

Last week I took my 3-year-old daughter on a walk around our neighborhood. She is learning how to read and she asks me to read her every sign she sees along the way. I’m happy to read her the street names and help her spell the word “S-T-O-P.”

Eric Lundgaard
City’s vision makes world better place
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

I’ve heard the comment from citizens. “How many solar leases are we going to have in the Eldorado Valley?” It continues to be an important issue to me since I sat with the secretary of interior, as mayor, to purchase the Eldorado Valley in 1994.

Rod Woodbury
Up Boulder Creek without a pad still
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Tract 350 is 45 acres of city-owned land around the north and east sides of Boulder Creek golf course. In 2010, voters approved its sale for residential development. But selling and developing that land has proved elusive.

Everybody needs good luck charm
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Everyone could use a good luck charm. They could help us out on those days where a little bit of extra spiritual blessing would come in handy.

Ron Russ
Is this heaven?
By Ron Russ Boulder City Review

One of this columnist’s favorite movies of all time is “Field of Dreams.” And one of my favorite lines from the movie: “Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa.”