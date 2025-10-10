Buy, charge and recycle lithium batteries safely

There is an old but true saying: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Boulder City Fire Department is dedicated to prevention of fires, so we don’t need to be out there fighting them. Through various programs, we try to keep residents, visitors, homes and businesses safe. This sometimes requires a little help from each of us.

This week (Oct. 5-11) is Fire Prevention Week. Boulder City Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s campaign, “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.” It highlights how important it is to buy, charge, and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely.

Lithium-ion batteries are powerful, convenient, and they’re just about everywhere. Most electronics we use today - smartphones, tablets, power and lawn tools, laptops, e-cigarettes, headphones, toys and more - are powered by lithium-ion batteries. In fact, most everything that’s rechargeable uses this type of battery.

If not used correctly or if damaged, lithium-ion batteries can overheat, start a fire, or even explode. In the United States, it is estimated that 5,000 fires a year are caused by these batteries overheating or exploding.

To reduce these risks, look around your home and find out which devices are powered by them. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign helps people understand the importance of using these batteries correctly to prevent fires in the home and to follow the Buy, Charge, and Recycle Safely approach.

Buy only listed products:

When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery, take time to research it. Look for a stamp from a nationally recognized testing lab on the packaging and product, which means that it meets important safety standards.

Many products sold online and in stores may not meet safety standards and could increase the risk of fire.

Charge devices safely:

• Always use the cords that came with the product to charge it. Follow the instructions from the manufacturer.

• If you need a new charger, buy one from the manufacturer or one that the manufacturer has approved.

• Charge your device on a hard surface. Don’t charge it under a pillow, on a bed, or on a couch. This could cause a fire.

• Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.

Recycle batteries responsibly:

• Don’t throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins because they could catch fire.

• Recycling your device or battery at a safe battery recycling location is the best way to dispose of them. Visit call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot near you.

• The Boulder City Fire Department encourages all residents to be aware of their devices, follow the Buy, Charge, and Recycle Safely approach, and support this year’s FPW theme, “Charge into Fire Safety.”

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and lithium-ion battery safety, visit www.fpw.org.