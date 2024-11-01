Ballot initiative supporting argument

BALLOT QUESTION

City of Boulder City Shall the City of Boulder City expend a total amount not to exceed Nine Million Dollars ($9,000,000.00) of currently available funds in the Capital Improvement Fund which is funded from the proceeds of the sale and lease of City lands in addition to the Seven Million Dollars ($7,000,000.00) previously approved by the voters in 2021 for a swimming pool recreational project?

Arguement In Favor

I moved to Boulder City in 2012, and I truly enjoy living here. One of the main reasons my family and I were drawn to Boulder City was its small-town appeal. This October, we had the opportunity to set up a booth at the Art in the Park event, where we connected with hundreds of community members.

Our aim was to raise awareness among Boulder City residents about an important ballot initiative: securing the final funding for the Boulder City Swimming Pool Replacement Project. Our aging facility is in dire need of modernization and replacement.

Understanding Question 1

Question 1 grants Boulder City the authority to access up to $9 million in Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funds, contingent on voter approval. As of August 2024, the CIP had an uncommitted balance of approximately $13.8 million, which increases by $2.8 million each fiscal year. This funding is essential to ensuring we don’t miss out on vital upgrades to our community infrastructure.

During the two-day Art in the Park event, we encountered minimal opposition, only 10 people voiced concerns. The overwhelming majority, close to 95%, expressed their support for the new pool. Many citizens shared similar questions: “Why are we still talking about the pool?” and “When does the replacement project start?”

A History of Support

It’s understandable why some residents may be confused. Back in 2021, voters approved $7 million from the CIP fund for the pool, along with the Boulder Creek Golf Course Tract 350 land sale that directed 90% of the proceeds, $18.9 million, toward this project. Unfortunately, inflation significantly impacted construction costs, which is why Question 1 is on the ballot in 2024.

The last estimate for the SCA Design Concept Pool Replacement was updated 14 months ago at $37.8 million. Some may try and suggest costs are closer to $45-50 million or more and that it will continue to rise in costs, but it’s important to note that the $37.8 million project budget includes adjustments for inflation at a rate of 6% per year for the next five years starting August 2023.

When voters approve this ballot question, the city can begin project design in 2025, with the project under construction by 2027 and completed in 2028. This equals five years of inflation, which is included in the current budget.

Addressing Common Concerns

Some may argue that we won’t know the true cost until a general contractor is hired. While this is valid, it’s crucial to understand that within the detailed estimates, design and owner contingencies are included to manage potential increases up to the $37.8 million budget, just as any budget should include during this early stage. I do construction estimating for a living and the consultant budgets are in the range for what I would expect and not out of line to replace our pool with a new one.

The comments that no funding is in place are untrue. The city has secured $16.3 million to date (per the 9/24/2024 city council meeting). This ballot measure would contribute up to $9 million, totaling $25.3 million, enough to start final design July 2025. Revenue from Tract 350 Toll Brothers project in 2025 is projected at $9.5 million, raising the budget to $34.8 million. An additional land sale planned in 2026 ensures full project funding by the 2027 construction start, with excess funds replenishing the CIP fund.

Contrary to concerns about low usage, pool attendance reached 4,300 visits in the month of July 2024. This clearly illustrates the facility is being used regularly (per the 9/24/2024 city council meeting) and a modern facility will likely increase attendance.

Comments regarding constructing new public safety buildings (i.e. fire and police stations) are valid. Unfortunately, voters didn’t approve a ballot measure to use CIP funds in 2022. So, let’s get this on the ballot again next year.

Some suggested building a simpler single pool. However, this doesn’t consider the diverse programs currently offered, each requiring different depths, water temperatures and operational needs.

Over the past 20 years, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative effect modern facilities have on Southern Nevada. My experience in construction tells me that we risk shortchanging our community. While I won’t be bidding on this project, as a citizen of this community, I hope we recognize the responsibility to take action. We cannot allow Boulder City to deteriorate with crumbling buildings that may one day close their doors simply because we failed to act when it mattered. So, VOTE YES on Boulder City Ballot Question 1!