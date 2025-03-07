47°F
Opinion

Trash talk isn’t always a bad thing

March 6, 2025 - 5:06 pm
 

Allow me to warn you that this month’s Home Matters is filled with all kinds of trash talk. In fact, I’ve been trash talking with the city and BC Wastefree for a few days now. Why all this garbage gab? It’s time to take out the trash, properly.

About a month ago, our neighbors down the street moved out and decided to use the alley as their personal dump. The entire length of their back fence, piled six feet high, were heaps of busted drawers, cabinets, tables, a shattered toilet and all kinds of filthy and broken debris. As it sat there, day after day, we hoped that the responsible party would remove it. Not only an eyesore, we ended up with a nail in our tire, undoubtedly picked up driving down the alley.

We’re not fond of ratting out a neighbor, but enough was enough. Our call to Patrick Richardson with Code Enforcement assured us that the city would send someone out to investigate. Ironically, the very next day, a large flatbed truck picked up all of it, and when Code Enforcement showed up, it was already gone. We still don’t know who took it all, but it wasn’t the city or BC Wastefree. Whoever the trash fairy was, we were glad it was finally gone.

Properly disposing of trash is crucial to safeguard people, especially disposal workers, protect the environment, and prevent damaging trucks and equipment.

Here’s what you need to know about how to properly dispose of large household items or waste that’s too big to fit in bins (bulk) as well as Hazardous Household Waste (HHW):

• BC Wastefree offers bulk pickup every Wednesday. Residents must call to schedule a bulk pickup. To schedule same week pickup, call no later than Tuesday morning.

• Bulk items are considered household articles (i.e. furniture, cabinets, shelves) that can be carried out to the curb (or alley). Also considered bulk are household appliances such as dishwashers or stoves, termed “white goods/items.”

• Only two bulk items are allowed per bulk pickup.

• Loose bulk items must be bagged and bundled. Things like tree branches or carpet, should be cut in three-foot segments and tied together.

• Remove any nails/screws from debris, or if you can’t, wrap or tape them so they’re not sticking out in a dangerous way.

• No car parts may go in bulk trash, however ONE tire per bulk pickup is permitted, maximum four a year.

• No batteries or household chemicals/liquids (i.e. insecticide, bleach, cooking oil, motor oil, paint, etc.) may go in trash bins. HHW must be brought to our landfill and disposed of in their specified areas.

• No fuel (gasoline, diesel) may be disposed of in trash or at the landfill.

Know that BC Wastefree is the only disposal company contracted with our city to pick up residential or commercial waste. No other waste companies are allowed to legally operate within our city. If you have any further trashy/bulky questions, contact BC Wastefree at (702) 293-2276.

If you’re dealing with unsightly trash troubles in your area you can report it at “See Click Fix”—https://www.bcnv.org/634/Complaints. You can also call the Code Enforcement office and leave a message (702) 589-9603. Keep in mind that our code enforcement policy is notably “complaint-driven only,” so if no one says anything, the trash will likely sit there.

Per city code, Richardson provided the following key trash points:

• The presence of debris, litter, garbage, rubble, refuse, abandoned vehicles, inoperable vehicles, discarded appliances or other waste allowed to accumulate on private property is a violation of city code.

• Trash cans cannot be stored or located within a street right of way, sidewalk or within any front yard from 12 p.m. midnight to 12 p.m. on the day or days designated for the pickup thereof and for a period of not to exceed ten (10) hours prior to twelve o’clock (12:00) midnight of the day of pickup.

Richardson reports that most complaints are quickly resolved by property owners who comply after the city investigates and a letter is issued. He said in most cases the property owner isn’t aware a code has been violated. For more information about code enforcement visit: www.bcnv.org/581/Code-Enforcement

