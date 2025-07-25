84°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Balance and rhythm

By Rod Woodbury
July 24, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 

I moved to Boulder City almost 50 years ago and quickly became fast friends with Will Ferrence.

There was a time when we did almost everything together. But after high school, we went our separate ways and sometimes didn’t see each other for months or years. Still, we somehow stayed connected. And now, after almost five decades of friendship, there aren’t too many parts of our lives that we haven’t shared in one way or another.

We played sports of all kinds together. Attended legendary coach John Wooden’s basketball camp together. Took math, English, government, chemistry, and physics classes together. In the process discovered our handwriting was virtually identical. Won the 1984 Nevada AA state basketball championship together. Cheered for the Show Time Lakers together. Campaigned and lost our bid for BCHS student body president and VP together. I bought my current home from him almost 25 years ago. He used my legal services to buy, operate, and eventually sell his local home healthcare business. We worked in the same office building during much of that time. He regularly made time to walk down the hall to laugh about life and talk about family, sports, philosophy, science, psychology, faith, politics, or any number of other interesting and endearing topics of the day. We collaborated on the design and installation of his back yard landscaping. Shared a boat slip for a year or two. Made memories together with our families at a BYU vs. Notre Dame showdown in a frigid South Bend squall. Played on the same Rec League basketball team seemingly forever. Coached, mentored, and helped to raise each other’s kids together. And so on.

Will and I maybe aren’t quite soul mates. Those are our respective brides. But the common threads and crossroads of our lives are too uncanny to be coincidence. One thing’s certain: my life would never have unfolded like it has without Will’s positive influence on me for good.

Like me, Coach Will loves basketball. But he’s not just a phenomenal coach and player, he’s a real student of the game. One of Coach Will’s favorite mantras is, “Balance and Rhythm.” Every time anyone shoots a free throw, that’s what he chants from the sidelines to remind us what we need to focus on.

Balance is physical, mental, or emotional steadiness. It means having harmony, proper proportion, even distribution, and equilibrium in all aspects of our game. Balance results in stability.

Rhythm in sports is a strong, regular, repeated pattern of movement. It’s consistency of actions that flow together with proper timing. Rhythm allows athletes to move fluidly, efficiently, and with precision to maximize speed and coordination.

When it comes to free throws, balance and rhythm are crucial for consistent and accurate shot-making. Maintaining a stable base and a smooth, consistent motion throughout the shot ensures that unnecessary movements are minimized and that the ball is released with proper power and trajectory. Balance and rhythm help free-throw shots feel more natural, leading to better consistency and confidence.

Like the circadian rhythms in our body’s internal clock that regulate sleep, hormones, body temperature, digestion, cognitive functions, and other physical, mental and behavioral processes almost automatically without our conscious awareness of them, the best free-throw shooters use balance and rhythm to develop muscle memory so that their shots are virtually automatic.

Just a few months ago, Will was diagnosed with colon cancer. It had already spread to his liver and lungs. Recently, he’s been undergoing chemotherapy to shrink the malignant masses in preparation for surgery. That’s not easy for anyone, but his doctors recently reported that his body is responding “exquisitely” well.

But what his doctors don’t know or are only beginning to learn is that Will is relying on the same “Balance and Rhythm” principles to fight his cancer as he does to consistently sink his free throws. To Will’s credit, he isn’t just a student of basketball. More importantly, he’s always been a serious student of life. And he’s committed to be the best possible student of his own cancer as well. The body’s health and healing processes are fascinating to him, even if sometimes also excruciating and crippling. But he’s determined to not only endure his trials well but, better yet, to also eventually whip the cancer that’s trying to rob him of precious years.

Just like his sharp-shooting at the free-throw line, winning that war is going to take an extra measure of balance and rhythm. He’s going to need a double dose of that physical, mental, and emotional steadiness that he’s spent a lifetime developing. He’ll have to stay true to the faith, family, and friend patterns that he’s relied on to help him through soul-stretching times in the past.

Of course, nothing is automatic about surviving cancer. Or depression. Or divorce. Or a faith crisis. Or disabilities, pandemics, relationship problems, dementia, betrayal, anxiety, bankruptcy, job layoffs, family rifts, or mental illness. Or any of life’s other debilitating challenges.

But balance and rhythm help us endure those well. Even, or especially, when the outcome is uncertain.

So, Coach Will, I’ll keep barking “Balance and Rhythm” from the sidelines just like you’ve done for me so many times. When the game is in doubt, I always like our chances when you’re on the free-throw line.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
If you build it, will they come?
By Ron Eland

It’s no secret that I’m a big sports fan and have been one since I was a little kid.

bcr default image
Who are you following?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

I’ve seen those bigshots all come and go

bcr default image
A look at different sides of war
By Chuck N. Baker

It’s near impossible to live in the United States and not know that history tells us during World War II the majority of the nation got behind what was called “the good war” and rallied in many ways.

bcr default image
Importance of saving water
By Joe Stubitz Utilities Director

Lake Mead seemed to be on the rebound since the federal Tier One Shortage declaration in 2021.

bcr default image
Dispelling the myths of organ donation
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Long before I was mayor of Boulder City, before I was a state legislator, I started a long, rewarding career as a physician. Two of the hardest things about being a doctor is, 1) telling someone that their loved one has died, and 2) sharing news about critical, potentially-fatal conditions.

bcr default image
Drive-in theaters: A dying form of entertainment
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The other day I saw something on how few movie drive-ins there are these days and it got me thinking about my memories of drive-ins.

bcr default image
Sleeping in cars, helping homeless veterans
By Chuck N. Baker

If you are a homeless veteran, would you care to sleep in an abandoned automobile, in an old vehicle with no heat or A/C?

bcr default image
Wouldn’t it be nice?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

So the other day, Ron and I were talking about death.

bcr default image
Lest we forget
By Rod Woodbury

Over the last 200 years, life expectancy worldwide has nearly doubled. Today, many live well into their 80s or 90s and beyond.

bcr default image
The bumpy road to compromise
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Ever since I can remember, parking in our business district has been a topic for conversation in Boulder City.