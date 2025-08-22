Army veteran helps foster children

Most cities and states have chambers of commerce that promote, well, commerce.

Most cities and states have chambers of commerce that promote, well, commerce.

They work to bring in new business and help businesses that already exist. Today in Nevada, “chambers,” or at least those that call themselves chambers, have greatly multiplied. There seems to be a chamber for every cause.

Because of that fact (well, I call it a fact), I’m writing today about the newly-formed Foster Care Chamber of Commerce.

The organization is headed by Hunter Cain, a 100%-rated disabled combat veteran who is a foster parent to 41 youth. He says his chamber is the first of its kind in the nation, and is focused on supporting youth aging out of foster care.

In an email blast, he listed a number of topics that he said will benefit those who join the chamber. Here are a few of them:

• Community Trust=Brand Growth: Our members are recognized as youth-friendly, mission-driven partners. That reputation builds loyalty and strengthens your brand.

• Exclusive Access to Foster-Focused Data, Trends and Reports.

• Direct Connection to Foster Parents and Aging-Out Youth.

• Elevated Community Presence, as members are recognized in media, outreach, and community events.

He is planning several community events including Pour into Our Foster Youth: A wellness and giving initiative and water drive; The Village Table: A monthly network of change makers working together to open doors for youth aging out; Promotion on its website FosterCareChamber.com.

“But this is bigger than perks,” Cain reasons. “This is about showing up when it matters — before these youths fall through the cracks. This is about saying ‘we didn’t wait for backup when the mission was urgent.’”

Cain reports that more than 20,000 youth age out of care each year, which amounts to 55 every day. His chamber aims to help all such youths in Nevada.

For the record, every May is Foster Care Awareness Month that works to educate the public about the realities of foster care and the ongoing needs for safe, loving homes for children and youth in care.

During that month more awareness is given to recognize foster parents, family members, child welfare professionals, mentors and other community members who play a vital role in supporting children and youth in foster care. It is sponsored by the Child Welfare Information Gateway, the website of the United States Children’s Bureau, providing information services mandated by Congress. The site offers resources on child welfare, including prevention of child abuse and neglect, foster care, and adoption.

It also provides information on relevant laws, policies, statistics, and family issues, supported by funding from Congress and the states. The Gateway serves professionals and the public, disseminating information about federal policies and programs like the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act.

Checking online, there are myriad organizations that promote foster care, but I could not locate any that focus on helping foster children who age out, such as Cain’s organization is attempting to do. The Army veteran is asking individuals and companies to join his organization: https://fostercarechamber.com/become-a-member. He explains, “It’s August 1. A new month. A fresh start. I’m watching to see who answers the call.”