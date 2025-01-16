47°F
Young Hearts Theater to perform ‘The Sound of Music’

Photo courtesy Kimber Govett Members of the Young Hearts Theater rehearse “So Long, Farewell” in preparation for their performance of “The Sound of Music.”
Photo courtesy Kimber Govett Members of the Young Hearts Theater rehearse "So Long, Farewell" in preparation for their performance of "The Sound of Music."
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
January 16, 2025 - 3:03 pm
 

The hills will soon be alive with the sound of music.

That may be a dead giveaway as to which popular musical the Boulder City United Methodist Church has chosen to tackle this year.

“The Sound of Music” can be seen on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 and then again on Feb. 7-8 from 6-8 p.m. each day at the Elaine K. Smith Building.

“Admission to the musical is free as this is our gift to the community,” said Pastor Kimber Govett.

The musical is sponsored by BCUMC with Govett serving as the director, while Lisa Gillespie, the Red Mountain Choir director, is the music director.

“Everything is coming together and we are getting excited for our performance weekends,” Govett said. “We are so fortunate to have Lisa Gillespie, director of the Red Mountain Choir, joining us again as our music director and professional choreographer, Gary Sassenberg, working with the kids on their musical numbers as well as sharing his many creative insights throughout their scenes.

“This is a show I have never worked on and like many people my age, it has always been one of my favorite musicals. The fun part of this one has been introducing a classic to kids who weren’t as familiar with it. It has also been educational for them as they have learned the history behind it.”

Last year the group hosted “The Wizard of Oz” to a packed house.

When they decided to choose “The Sound of Music: Youth Edition” and apply for the performance license, she said they had several conversations around the challenges this show would bring.

“There are many more costumes to purchase but we have been blessed with an incredible seamstress, Maia Paige, who has completed many alterations for us as well as sewing backdrops,” Govett said. “There are also many more musical numbers to learn and perform and with the incredible leadership and talent of both Lisa Gillespie and Gary Sassenberg, as well as the hard work our Young Hearts have been doing, it is all coming together. Our kids have risen to the challenge and I am so proud of them.”

In all, the production has a cast and crew of 30. Many are returnees, with this being the third year of the program.

“Our Young Hearts Theater group is a very special group,” she said. “It is all about creating a community where our young people feel accepted, cared for, and everyone gets the chance to shine on stage or behind the scenes.

“During rehearsal last week I looked at the stage and realized most of these kids have been with us for three years and they have grown in confidence and friendships. We have made lifelong memories together! We have a lot of fun and we learn what it means to support one another in all we do.”

The theater group is free to join and there is no cost for families to participate. They kick off each new production with a free summer drama camp in July and all are welcome, both children and teens.

