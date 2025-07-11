Lifejacket donations aim to save lives

Greg Bell’s memory lives on by way of a generous donation that may saves lives.

Photo courtesy Serena Bell Some of the hundreds of lifejackets donated to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Image courtesy LMNRA There are several lifejacket stations within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Photo courtesy Serena Bell Greg and Serena Bell with their four daughters. Greg drowned last summer while paddleboarding on Lake Mead.

Photo courtesy LMNRA Recently, Assisting Lives in Las Vegas donated hundreds of lifejackets to Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They are now part of the park’s lifejacket loaner program. The donations were made in the name of Greg Bell, a Las Vegas resident who drowned last summer while paddleboarding on Lake Mead. Pictured, from left, are Judy Trent and Joyce Carr of Saving Lives Las Vegas, Deputy Chief Ranger Matt Stark and Serena Bell, Greg Bell’s widow, who helped spearhead the donation. The four are standing in front of one of the park's lifejacket loaner stations.

Last summer, while paddleboarding with family and friends, high winds at Lake Mead knocked them into the water. Bell, 58, failed to rejoin the others. His body was found a few days later by park rangers. It was determined that the Las Vegas Realtor was not wearing a lifejacket.

Recently, the Lake Mead National Recreational Area received more than 250 new lifejackets, valued at $9,000, from the non-profit organization, Assisting Lives in Las Vegas.

The donation, made in the memory of Bell, has significantly expanded the park’s lifejacket loaner station program with summer now here and an increase in visitors to the lake.

“Partnering with the gateway communities and groups like Assisting Lives is essential to the success of the national parks,” LMNRA Superintendent Mike Gauthier said. “These partnerships amplify our reach, strengthen our impact, and help us provide lifesaving resources to the public. It’s through this kind of shared stewardship that we can truly protect both people and places.”

Bell’s wife, Serena, who was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident, partnered with Assisting Lives in Las Vegas, which was formerly known as Assistance League of Las Vegas. This is the third year the organization has worked on the lifejacket project.

“We’re so lucky to partner with Serena Bell and her story,” said Deon Poort, of Assisting Lives. “We are very proud of this donation and partnership and hope to continue with it next year. We have started collecting lifejackets for the 2026 summer already and would love to make people in the community aware of the need of this program and would love for their support with lifejacket donations.”

Serena Bell told the Review that her assistance came by way of asking family and friends to donate to the cause and to help stock the loaner stations at Lake Mead.

“If we knew loaner stations existed, we would have taken advantage of it and I believe my husband would be alive today,” she said.

This donation has helped triple the number of lifejackets donated to the park in any given year.

“We are incredibly grateful to Assisting Lives and to Serena Bell for their powerful advocacy and generosity,” said Chief Ranger Mike Garel. “This donation will help protect countless lives and underscores the importance of being prepared on the water. I’d like to remind visitors that no drownings have occurred at Lake Mead when wearing a lifejacket.”

The donated lifejackets have been distributed through the park’s lifejacket loaner station program, which provides free, borrow-and-return access to U.S. Coast Guard-approved lifejackets at popular launch sites and beaches across Lake Mead.

The park service reminds visitors to follow basic water safety precautions including the following:

• Wear a properly-fitted lifejacket when on or near the water.

• Check weather forecast before recreating.

• Stay in groups and avoid alcohol around water.

• Closely supervise children and non-swimmers at all times.

Serena Bell said she hopes these lifejackets will help others and, in a way, keep the memory of her husband alive.

“Greg was so well loved and respected,” she said. “We had over 600 people at his celebration of life. He continues to inspire people. My hope is that his legacy continues through this lifejacket program where an annual drive will remind people to always wear a lifejacket and lives are saved as a result.”

She added that one of the main things that needs to happen is that people are made aware of the loaner stations when they come into the park and to make the stations more prominent.

“There are other efforts we are hoping to pursue at the lake to raise awareness,” she said. “There is so much more that can be done to save lives there.”

For more information or to donate, visit allv.org.