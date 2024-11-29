Marshall Hill, above, gives his 5-year-old son Tanner a hand during Monday’s annual Turkey Shoot hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. Children and adults paid to shoot BB guns at a target with prizes later awarded.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Eleven-year-old Anella Turpin eyes the target during this week’s Turkey Shoot at the ABC Park. Her brother Gus, 8, took his time while aiming at the target.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Eleven-year-old Anella Turpin eyes the target during this week’s Turkey Shoot at the ABC Park. Her brother Gus, 8, took his time while aiming at the target.

“You’ll shoot your eye out” Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Marshall Hill gives his 5-year-old son Tanner a hand during Monday’s annual Turkey Shoot hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. Children and adults paid to shoot BB guns at a target with prizes later awarded. Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Eleven-year-old Anella Turpin eyes the target during this week’s Turkey Shoot at the ABC Park. Her brother Gus, 8, took his time while aiming at the target.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Marshall Hill gives his 5-year-old son Tanner a hand during Monday’s annual Turkey Shoot hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. Children and adults paid to shoot BB guns at a target with prizes later awarded.

Marshall Hill, above, gives his 5-year-old son Tanner a hand during Monday’s annual Turkey Shoot hosted by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. Children and adults paid to shoot BB guns at a target with prizes later awarded.

Eleven-year-old Anella Turpin, left, eyes the target during this week’s Turkey Shoot at the ABC Park. Her brother Gus, 8, below, took his time while aiming at the target.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review