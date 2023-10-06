88°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Wurst Festival again draws big crowd

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 5, 2023 - 9:40 pm
 
Thousands turned out for the annual Wurst Festival Saturday sponsored by the Boulder City Sunri ...
Thousands turned out for the annual Wurst Festival Saturday sponsored by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary. A big draw is the live auctions, which brought out bidders of all ages.
The Whiskey Fiddlers got the crowd going with their blend of Irish and American classics.
The Whiskey Fiddlers got the crowd going with their blend of Irish and American classics.
Rotarians Dale Ryan and Doug Scheppmann were all smiles as they served up bratwursts and hotdog ...
Rotarians Dale Ryan and Doug Scheppmann were all smiles as they served up bratwursts and hotdogs to a hungry crowd.
Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy got in on the bidding during the popular live auction.
Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy got in on the bidding during the popular live auction.
Nearly 300 cars were on display as part of Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s Wu ...
Nearly 300 cars were on display as part of Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s Wurst Dam Car Show.
Emcee Mike Pacini, right, presented his longtime friend Eric Estes with a retirement outfit Sat ...
Emcee Mike Pacini, right, presented his longtime friend Eric Estes with a retirement outfit Saturday. Estes officially retired the day before after 30 years at the Boulder Dam Credit Union.

There’s a good chance Mother Nature is a Rotarian.

With cloudy skies and cool-than-normal temperatures, she held off on any rain until the end of the annual Wurst Festival Saturday, sponsored by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary.

“I thought the crowd was fantastic and one of the largest ones we’ve ever had,” said Doug Scheppmann, a longtime Rotarian and the event’s coordinator. “The line for the bratwurst was never-ending. We ended up selling out of bratwurst and hotdogs, which was great.”

The temperatures were in the 70s most of the day and even cooler as the sun began to set. In contrast, the highs this coming weekend are supposed to be near 90 degrees.

“The only issue we had was later in the day when the weather turned on us a bit, which caused us to shut things down about an hour earlier than normal,” Scheppmann said. “It started sprinkling at 6:30 p.m. and a little harder at 7 p.m., which is when we pulled the plug.”

The day also featured a car show by the Boulder City Cruisin’ Association with nearly 300 entries of all makes and models. There were also several food vendors, a live auction, music, crafters and for the first time this year, those selling antiques.

“They had a very good turnout for the car show and everything was very well organized.,” he said. “The crowds were fantastic over there as well. They anticipated about 350 cars and last I heard there were about 40 cars that didn’t show because of the cloudiness and some were concerned it was going to rain.”

In terms of feedback from the public, Scheppmann said, “Many said it was the best Wurst Festival we’ve ever had. Part of that was the weather. There was cloud coverage but it wasn’t extremely hot out there.”

While as of Monday he did not have dollar figure from the food sales, he did say they sold 3,000 bratwursts and 1,000 hotdogs. As for the live auction, they brought in around $55,000, which is about the norm, he said. The bulk of the funds raised at the event go to cover costs associated with Senior Grad Night each May.

“We had plenty of help Saturday between the Rotarians as well as all the high school students, who were great,” he said. “The success of our program is two-fold. One of the things that drives our success are the people who are generous enough to donate items for the live auction as well as those who come out and find a way to give back. It can simply be having a bratwurst and enjoying the day by listening to music or participating in the auction. We really appreciate the turnout we get year in and year out for our event. The community again came together. It was a great day.”

Karen Jensen, who moved to Boulder City with her family two years ago, said events like Wurst Festival were one of the many reasons why they chose to now call Boulder City home.

“We moved here from Houston and while there are great community events there, there is something special about events like this in a small town,” she said. “We loved the cars, music and bratwurst. It really is a slice of Americana.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Understanding the Growth Ordinance
Understanding the Growth Ordinance
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

This was the proverbial second bite at the apple for Boulder City when it comes to the possibility of selling off a large tract of land adjacent to Boulder Creek Golf Club in order to pay for a proposed replacement for the aged and broken city-owned pool.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Scott Dam, president of the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railwa ...
All (volunteers) aboard!!!
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Since as far back as he can remember, Scott Dam has loved trains.

$1 million awarded for BC wastewater solution
$1 million awarded for BC wastewater solution
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Efforts to end the long-standing Boulder City practice of sending more than a million gallons of wastewater a day to evaporate in the desert took a step forward last week as U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced $1 million in federal funding for the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) to design a wastewater recycling system for Boulder City.

Art in the Park celebrates 59th year
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For nearly six decades Art in the Park has been a staple in Boulder City and one of its most popular events, drawing both artists and art lovers from around the nation.

BCHS gearing up for senior nights
BCHS gearing up for senior nights
By Megan Uszynski BCHS Student Body Historian

Our Boulder City High School student council is in the midst of celebrating Nevada Week of Respect.

Chamber prepares for BC job fair
Chamber prepares for BC job fair
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In their meeting of Sept. 26, as part of regular business, the City Council received a periodic update from representatives of the Workforce Connections.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City High School cheerleaders performed at halftime o ...
BCHS… Go! Fight! Win!
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Short-term rentals in BC? Still Illegal
Short-term rentals in BC? Still Illegal
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Council declines to change city code to accommodate vacation rentals