Visitor center ribbon cutting brings out city, state dignitaries

David Palumbo recalled his early memories of Hoover Dam and how that experience helped him to come to appreciate one of the engineering wonders of the world.

“Hoover Dam is obviously the most recognizable of the major dams in operation by the Bureau of Reclamation,” he said. “So, it seems fitting to be here for our 123rd birthday (BOR) to celebrate this exciting milestone, which is part of our history.

“Believe it or not, I worked just a few hundred yards away from here during the summer of 1988 at the original Hoover Dam Snackateria, selling Dam Dogs and sodas. That location is now the visitor center parking garage. Hoover Dam is a national historic landmark, not because I worked at the Snackateria, although, perhaps it could be.”

Palumbo, the Bureau of Reclamation’s acting commissioner, was the featured speaker Tuesday during the grand reopening of the Hoover Dam Visitor Center. Palumbo is also a Boulder City native and a 1987 graduate of BCHS.

He went on to praise the work that had been done with the renovation of the visitor center and what the new exhibits represent in regard to Hoover Dam’s history and how they will tell that story to the millions who visit every year.

“For us in water operations and the business of managing dams, the marvel at the construction of a dam this size in the 1930s by thousands of workers here in Black Canyon plays prominently in our minds,” he said. “So, you can imagine my excitement about experiencing all of that history through the interactive displays in this new exhibit.”

According to the BOR, the Hoover Dam Visitor Center has undergone a significant remodel of its exhibit level, culminating in the introduction of new interactive exhibits designed to enhance the overall visitor experience. The newly remodeled exhibit level transports visitors back to the 1930s, showcasing what it was like to work on the construction of Hoover Dam through engaging and interactive displays. Visitors can explore Ragtown (nicknamed for those who would dip burlap sacks in the river and place them on themselves to cool) and interact with the residents of Boulder City, offering a unique glimpse into the past of this iconic landmark. This renovation not only modernizes the facility but also re-inforces its commitment to education and engagement for all visitors.

Before Palumbo took to the podium, there were 11 other speakers, some of whom represented elected officials from both Nevada and Arizona, including from the offices of Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez-Masto, Arizona Sen. Reuben Gallego, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and Rep. Susie Lee. Speaking in person were Rep. Dina Titus and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar.

“What an occasion this is and what a beautiful facility, not just for the people who live here but for the people who visit,” Titus said. “Hoover Dam generates enough power for 1.3 million people and in addition, Southern Nevada gets nearly 90% of its water from Lake Mead and it also generates tourism. I believe seven million people visited the dam last year.”

Gosar took the mic and began by praising the dam’s staff.

“They have treated us like kings and queens but they do that for everyone,” he said.

Kim Prill, the associate state director of the Bureau of Land Management, talked about the long partnership between the two agencies and praised the new visitor center.

“Visitors will get an idea of what life was like during the years the dam was being constructed,” she said. “Every inch of space has been used for public enjoyment.”

Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy spoke and made note that when Palumbo was a child, Hardy was his doctor.

Hardy noted that people came from all across the country in search of employment, which wasn’t very easy during the Great Depression, from 1931 to 1936. This Sept. 30 marks the 90th anniversary of the dam being dedicated by Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“We are the town that built the dam and I take credit for it,” he said, garnering laughter from the dozens in attendance. “Actually, Hoover Dam built Boulder City.”