Wreaths to help honor, remember veterans

On Saturday, Dec. 14, residents and visitors will have the opportunity to honor veterans’ sacrifices through the local Wreaths Across America program at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Seven-year-old Natalie Alexander placed a wreath on a veteran’s grave during the 2018 Wreaths Across America. This year’s program will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The program will start at the cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive. It is being sponsored by the Civil Air Patrol.

Attendees should gather near the chapel service area for a short service explaining the meaning behind the wreaths and directions on placing the wreaths.

The National Wreaths Across America Day is a part of a program that remembers and honors veterans by having volunteers place wreaths on their graves. Its mission is to remember, honor and teach by coordinating and carrying out these ceremonies at cemeteries across the United States, including Arlington National Cemetery.

“Last year, approximately 800 volunteers turned out for the event, placing 5,022 donated wreaths on each gravesite, within the designated ceremonial burial sections,” said Terri Hendry, communications director for Nevada Department of Veterans Services. “The number of donated wreaths last year increased from the year before by more than 1,000 with 4,182 being placed in 2017.”

