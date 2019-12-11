56°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Wreaths to help honor, remember veterans

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 11, 2019 - 3:12 pm
 

On Saturday, Dec. 14, residents and visitors will have the opportunity to honor veterans’ sacrifices through the local Wreaths Across America program at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

The program will start at the cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive. It is being sponsored by the Civil Air Patrol.

Attendees should gather near the chapel service area for a short service explaining the meaning behind the wreaths and directions on placing the wreaths.

The National Wreaths Across America Day is a part of a program that remembers and honors veterans by having volunteers place wreaths on their graves. Its mission is to remember, honor and teach by coordinating and carrying out these ceremonies at cemeteries across the United States, including Arlington National Cemetery.

“Last year, approximately 800 volunteers turned out for the event, placing 5,022 donated wreaths on each gravesite, within the designated ceremonial burial sections,” said Terri Hendry, communications director for Nevada Department of Veterans Services. “The number of donated wreaths last year increased from the year before by more than 1,000 with 4,182 being placed in 2017.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Grinch rode atop a hearse from Tom Devlin’s M ...
Greetings from the Grinch
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Judy Hoskins takes her oath of office ...
Park buildings to be appraised
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city will obtain an appraisal for a vacant cottage at ABC Park, approving a resolution to have staff move forward with the process after a local nonprofit expressed interest in leasing it.

Two new faces to join planners
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Planning Commission has two new members who will start their positions in January.

Open meeting law violation avoided
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Utility Advisory Committee did not correct an alleged open meeting law violation last week because the members wanted the action to remain null and void.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Joshua Buckingam was charged with the felony charge ...
News Briefs, Dec. 12
By Boulder City Review

House fire sends one to hospital

Tina Ransom
Prize notifications don’t come by bulk mail
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Here’s a few more ways to know if your “award winning” phone call or letter might be a scam.

Police Blotter, Dec. 12
By Boulder City Review

Dec. 3, 10:31 a.m.

Holiday season kicks off
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The holiday season officially starts today in Boulder City, and with it come several long-standing traditions throughout the weekend.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The gift shop at the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum ...
Museum transforming gift shop into exhibit space
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

More changes have come to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum, as it is adding a new exhibit and moving its gift store.