Wreaths Across America returns

Wreaths Across America, an event that features wreaths placed on the graves of veterans buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 in the chapel.

After a short ceremony in the chapel, where seating will be limited, instructions will be given to volunteers on how to properly place the wreaths.

Chris Naylor, superintendent of the cemetery, said that as of Monday, 7,600 wreaths have been donated for this year’s event and he expects this number to increase.

“We usually have more than enough,” he said about the need for volunteers, but said people are always welcome to come and help place wreaths.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services hosts the annual memorial event to provide an opportunity to remember and honor the service and sacrifice of those who served protecting and defending the nation. It also provides an educational component as the deceased individual’s name is said out loud in honor and recognition of their service.

The Boulder City event is one of more than 3,400 ceremonies that will be held across the nation.

The cemetery is at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Naylor said the deadline to order wreaths for this year has passed, but those who would like to donate for next year’s observance can visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NV0021.

For more information, contact the cemetery at 702-486-5920.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.