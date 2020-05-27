80°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Wreath placed to honor veterans

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
May 27, 2020 - 3:44 pm
 

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus joined with Gov. Steve Sisolak to place a wreath honoring veterans during a small, private Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 25, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The ceremony, which lasted less than 10 minutes, also included a prayer read by the Rev. Carl Fogg, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 36, of Boulder City and past state chaplain; the playing of “Taps” by Carolyn Whaley of Women Veterans of Nevada and a flyover by the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group.

“It’s extremely important that we remember veterans, not just on Memorial Day but every day. They have given the ultimate sacrifice,” Sisolak said after the short ceremony.

“We are always honored to show our respect for our fallen veterans on Memorial Day at the veterans’ cemetery in Boulder City,” McManus said. “It’s a source of pride, I believe, for our community that we were chosen to house this facility, and it’s a great honor.”

Volunteer efforts on Saturday placed about 10,000 flags on veterans’ graves after the traditional flag placement event coordinated by National Order of the Trench Rats, Dugout No. 421, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic to observe social distancing protocols.

In addition, a virtual observance honoring fallen U.S. military personnel was posted on the Nevada Department of Veterans Services website, https://www.veterans.nv.gov.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Attorney Steve Morris listens to a resident comm ...
Ethics complaint filed against city attorney
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Nevada Commission on Ethics is investigating a complaint against City Attorney Steve Morris for allegedly violating state law at a City Council meeting in October.

Boulder City City Council unanimously approved its 2020-2021 fiscal year budget during its meet ...
City cuts millions from budget
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council unanimously approved the final budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year that includes several million dollars in cuts to accommodate expected revenue losses due to the COVID-19 emergency.

(Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum) This picture of the northwest side of Hoover Dam was taken May ...
Hoover Dam marks 85th anniversary of final concrete pour
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

On Friday, May 29, Hoover Dam celebrates a unique anniversary. It will have been 85 years since the last of the concrete was poured for the project.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, seen in Carson City on April 16, announced Tuesday that Phase Two of the Ro ...
Phase Two begins Friday
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

CARSON CITY — More of Nevada’s daily routines will return Friday, May 29, with limits, as Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday, May 26, night the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, including gatherings for church services and the reopening of more businesses, such as bars and health facilities.

Schools continue food distribution, online learning
Schools continue food distribution, online learning
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Despite the school year being over, local students will still be able to pick up meals throughout the summer and participate in online learning activities.

DAM Roast House Boulder City friends, from left, Misty Magruder, Travis Wallgren and Amber Step ...
Business Beat: Coffeehouse, bookstore to open in historic building
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Three friends with deep ties to Boulder City have joined forces to create DAM Roast House &Browder Bookstore, a new business that will be housed in the town’s oldest commercial building.

Hangars at Boulder City Municipal Airport will revert to city ownership when leases for the pro ...
City to take possession of airport hangars
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

After talking in circles for literally hours, City Council finally decided to let 28 airport hangars revert to city ownership when their current leases expire July 2 and directed staff to create new ones.

Flags will not be placed on the graves at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder ...
Memorial Day ceremony goes virtual
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The sentiment will be the same, but this year’s Memorial Day observances will look a little different.