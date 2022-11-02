48°F
News

Workshop targets new business owners

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
November 2, 2022 - 2:56 pm
 
(Getty Images)

Those looking to start a new business in Boulder City are invited to attend a free workshop from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The workshop, hosted by the Las Vegas chapter of SCORE, will be presented in the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Topics to be discussed at the workshop include the basics of starting a business and SCORE’s capabilities.

SCORE is a national nonprofit organization with more than 250 chapters across the country dedicated to providing free and confidential mentoring and no or low-cost business seminars to current and aspiring business owners.

Nathan Conrad, a certified SCORE mentor, will present the workshop. He has more than 20 years of experience in the health care and wellness industries including roles in leadership and business operations. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business and is known for transforming business processes through innovative cost-cutting measures that drive profits and boost employee morale.

Additionally, Raffi Festekjian, economic development coordinator for the city, and Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, will speak.

Festekjian will review the city’s licensing procedure and funding available through the municipal Redevelopment Agency, and Rowland-Lagan will review resources offered by the chamber.

“We see many people who try to start a new business and just jump in without having a solid business plan, adequate funding, or proper permits and licensing. Often these businesses struggle and sadly, some fail,” Festekjian said. “The city and Boulder City Chamber of Commerce want businesses to succeed and offer tools to help entrepreneurs from the start. This workshop will look at common mistakes as well as share possible funding opportunities. Investing ninety minutes of time in this seminar could prevent months of headaches later.”

The workshop is funded, in part, through an agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

To register or for more information, visit lasvegas.score.org.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

