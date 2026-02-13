Woodbury honors Heart of the Community recipients

Last Saturday, some of our community’s most caring individuals were honored at Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s 14th annual Heart of the Community Gala, an event that raises essential funds to keep our non-profit Boulder City Hospital healthy and sustainable.

Many know Cindy Ford as Southwest Diner’s long-time owner. But few know the great impact she has on our community behind the scenes. For instance, just a few years ago, she and her diner team provided free meals to families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting government shutdowns. At the Gala, Cindy was praised for her generosity and compassionate service in these and many other ways.

Perhaps that’s why, when the Hospital Foundation solicited citizens for nominations to receive its first-ever Community Impact Award, Cindy’s name was a top vote-getter. Among the many who make a positive difference in our community, it’s fitting that she is this year’s “people’s choice” recipient.

Cindy said, “I’m truly humbled. I don’t do it for the recognition. I do it because I care, and because I can’t seem to help myself, and because my brain is always coming up with big ideas. I try keep a lot of it quiet, but somehow this community has a way of finding out.”

True to form, Cindy gave all the credit to others, including God, her family, her amazing staff, her circle of friends, and our incredible community. In her own words: “I believe in trying to live like Jesus taught, feeding the hungry, taking care of those in need, … and just showing kindness wherever I can. That’s really what guides me more than anything.”

A resident of Boulder City for over three decades, Cindy is the mother of five, three of whom live in Boulder City with their own families. She calls them “her heart and soul” and thanked them for putting up with her long hours, crazy schedule, and a phone that seemingly never stops ringing. Cindy called her diner staff her second family, a team of big hearts and unbounded dedication to service.

Finally, to her friends who have been with her through every season of her life, Cindy said, “You’ve celebrated with me, prayed with me, laughed with me, and picked me up when things were hard. Your encouragement, your loyalty, and your love have carried me more than you probably realize.”

Alan and Kristy Kerner were this year’s Heart of the Community Award recipients. Not surprisingly, their lives are grounded in faith, family, and unselfish service, too. Alan, for instance, often talks about his Jewish roots, crediting the life lessons he’s learned from that faith and its traditions for much of his success in life.

Over the years, the Kerners built an extraordinary entrepreneurial legacy, at various times owning seven Baskin-Robbins stores, Nevada’s Dunkin’ Donuts franchise, the local Dairy Queen building, a Farmers Insurance agency, and now Amerisent Insurance.

But even more impressive is their giving spirit. The Kerners played a key role in helping the Boulder City Hoover Dam Museum retire its mortgage debt in 2008 and continue to champion its programs today. They’ve also been among the Hospital Foundation’s most steadfast supporters, sponsoring Art in the Park and the Gala year after year.

Alan and Kristy have a wonderful family of five children and eight grandchildren, many of whom also live in Boulder City and do much to enrich our community. For example, their children and grandchildren have been active supporters and participants in Boulder City’s youth programs, such as high school and club volleyball teams. In fact, the Kerner family was the impetus behind refurbishing the sand volleyball courts at Veterans Memorial Park in 2016.

But the Kerners’ generosity touches nearly every corner of our community, supporting King Elementary teacher appreciation, Best Dam Barbecue, Friends of the Police, Noon Rotary, Lend A Hand, Emergency Aid, and many other worthy causes.

Alan and Kristy have a fairytale love story and are deeply dedicated to each other. And that lovingkindness and caring just ripples out from there, extending to their family, our community, and beyond.

So, when you see the Kerners or Cindy Ford around town, be sure to thank them for all they do to make our lives better. They are each true heroes that keep the heart of our community beating strong.