Wildlife best left alone

Almost all the agencies in the valley have been receiving an increased amount of calls concerning wildlife, specifically coyotes and waterfowl. Spring is the season when wildlife and their young are more frequently seen by the public walking around these areas.

Wild animals typically venture outside the confines of areas that may seem normal for them (such as the grassy areas near water) or the uninhabited desert. It’s important to understand that, just as we have adapted to our surroundings, wildlife does the same, whether it is in a city or a rural setting.

When you see a baby bird or animal alone, you may perceive it as abandoned, but chances are the parents are nearby and may be feeding or watching their young from afar.

We have at least two resident coyotes that are sporting some old injuries; they are comfortable around humans and the easy meals left by pet owners for their dogs and cats, along with trash (and occasionally the family pets themselves). Avoid them whenever possible and contact the Nevada Department of Wildlife with any requests for their help at 775-688-1331.

If there is immediate danger, contact the Boulder City Police at 702-293-9224, ext. 1, and we will respond to mitigate the issue.

We appreciate the concern for the wildlife and remind you, specifically at parks, to abide by the park rules and refrain from feeding waterfowl. Regular feeding or handling of any animal by humans at any location causes the animals to become dependent on people for food, and they may lose their natural fear of humans, which can result in aggression toward people, especially small children.

Your cooperation in not feeding or disturbing the wildlife will keep the area safe for both our humans and our wildlife.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife offers some suggestions on how to avoid potential conflicts with wildlife at www.ndow.org/Nevada_Wildlife/Living_with_Wildlife.

April 19. Suspicious: The caller reports someone in his side yard with a flashlight at 1:39 a.m. in the 900 block of El Camino Way.

Auto theft: The caller reports at 10:43 a.m. that her son’s vehicle was taken during the night in the 600 block of Avenue D.

Thought for the day: Thankfully, the homeowner was just startled by his own (recently installed) motion detector.

April 20. DUI: The driver with one shoe vacillates between “never drinks” and “oh, he**, I’m drunk” at 4:32 p.m. in the area of Nevada Way and Joshua Street.

Reckless: The driver passes field sobriety tests, but that drops the driver into the possibly-just-a-bad-driver category at 11:35 p.m. in the area of Adams Boulevard and Aspen Drive.

Thought for the day: I think it would be great therapy to require a subject arrested on intoxication-related charges to view themselves on video.

April 21. Vagrant: The residentially challenged individual will not leave when requested at 2:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Disturbance: Reports are received of a man and woman drinking and fighting in the street at 10:37 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wyoming Street.

Thought for the day: The male half decided it was much quieter at the bar and left prior to the officer’s arrival.

April 22. Auto theft: The caller states they went to breakfast and the daughter’s vehicle was gone when they returned at 9:12 a.m. in the 900 block of El Camino Way.

Wanted: The subject arrives at the police department to claim an impounded vehicle but has forgotten about those pesky warrants at 12:59 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: We are seeing a slight increase in stolen vehicles, folks. Keep them locked and secure whenever possible.

April 23. Welfare: Officers are in front of the park with a woman on the ground who may have fallen off the sidewalk at 8:26 p.m. in the 1200 block of Sixth Street.

Threats: Several reports came in regarding a juvenile making threats involving a weapon at the school at 10:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: It’s not a joke or a prank to make any kind of threat. Educate your kids and report all threats immediately.

April 24. Vagrant: The caller reports two people taking a nap on the Chamber of Commerce sign at 8:25 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Boulevard and Nevada Way.

Civil: Yet another call in regard to child custody and visitation issues comes in at 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Christina Drive.

Thought for the day: How tired do you have to be to sleep on a cement sign?

April 25. Domestic: A third-party caller reports a friend has been beaten up by a boyfriend at 9:27 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Suspicious: The caller reports an awful smell coming from a residence in the area at 7:07 p.m. in the 500 block of Shoshone Way.

Thought for the day: It’s pretty telling when the rotten food smell resembles decomposition.

Call(s) of the week: Traffic stop: The subject driving the car is contrite over his very vocal objection to people speeding around his residence when he is reminded by his own stop for the same thing at 11:37 a.m. April 19 in the 1500 block of Christina Drive.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.