Who are you going to call?

The Boulder City Police Department can be reached at 702-293-9224, extension 1. You can also dial 311 for non-emergencies or 911 for any emergency.

Make sure your first words are Boulder City when someone answers so the call can be routed swiftly.

It is also important to program a contact called ICE into your phone. This stands for in case of emergency. Input the phone number for the person who should be called in the event you are involved in an emergency.

To protect yourself and your belongings from break-ins, follow these tips:

Try casing your own home, at night and during the day. Attempt to gain access to your home when the doors and windows are locked and secure. Make sure you have some identification on you in case your neighbors call the police.

Always lock your doors and windows. Doors should be made from strong wood or metal and should be locked with a deadbolt. Install guards on windows that prevent them from being raised more than a few inches.

Leave a light on when you go away, even for the evening. Leave a television or radio on as well. Install motion sensor lights outside your home and out of reach so burglars cannot unscrew them. Also, buy variable light timers to activate lights in your home.

Never prop open the door to let someone in behind you if you live in an apartment building.

Report residents who do this to your landlord or security company. If you suspect suspicious activity around your home, your neighbors’ homes or in your neighborhood, report it to the police immediately by calling 911. Document serial numbers of all electronics and take pictures of all valuables. Keep this in a safe place to provide to the police in the event you are burglarized.

Thursday, 14. Assist: The clerk is nervous as an angry-looking male is pacing back and forth in the parking lot and is concerned about being there alone at 4:02 a.m. in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Welfare: The caller would like an officer to check the welfare of a subject who may be sleeping in his vehicle at 6:32 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The agitated male states he is looking for his wife who disappeared from a nearby lodging establishment.

Friday, 15. Family Disturbance: The caller states the elderly spouse is trying to commit an assault but then advises the person is safely tucked in bed at 1:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Yuma Court.

Wanted: The caller states there is a male slumped over the wheel of a vehicle parked on the side of the road and it appears he is just tired (and has warrants) at 12:50 p.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and St. Jude’s Road.

Thought for the Day: Be patient with the elderly who are caregivers for spouses. Dementia is debilitating and frustrating to cope with on both sides.

Saturday, 16. Disturbance: The caller states there is a subject pounding on the front door and also trying to get into the back yard at 1:54 p.m. in the 1500 block of Becky Lane.

DUI: The driver is confused when the sightseeing trip dissolves into a DUI arrest at 11:40 p.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Ville Drive.

Thought for the Day: If you look to the left, here in the dark, you would see some beautiful mountains. And on the right?

Sunday, 17. Family Disturbance: The elderly subject is agitated, cold, and believes he has been held against his will at 12:07 a.m. in the area of Pelican Drive and Bluebird Drive.

Suspicious: The subject appears to be under the influence and the caller wants to make sure he doesn’t get in a vehicle at 3:05 a.m. in the 1600 block of Nevada Highway.

Thought for the Day: Frigid temperatures pose a potentially dangerous situation for the elderly.

Monday, 18. Petit Larceny: The caller has delivered food but the recipient refused to pay and now won’t open the door at 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Paloma Drive.

Soliciting: The door-to-door salespeople peddling security cameras are not a welcome interruption at 4:11 p.m. in the 400 block of Ash Street.

Thought for the Day: Be sure to ask for a BC license, and if they don’t have one with them, they need to return to their home base.

Tuesday, 19. Suspicious: The caller states his cameras show an unexpected visitor in his back yard at 8:06 a.m. in the 1500 block of Sandra Drive.

See Person: The caller has wild tales of being followed and subversive monitoring of electronic devices at 9:08 in the 700 block of Wells Road.

Thought for the Day: The caller doesn’t find it in the least strange that the introduction of narcotics causes paranoia.

Wednesday, 20. Recovered Stolen Vehicle: The motorbike was a Christmas gift, but dad can’t provide the bill of sale or purchase information at 8:46 a.m. in the 1300 block of Gloria Lane.

Fight: The caller advises there are numerous teenagers brawling nearby at 9:13 p.m. in the 500 block of New Mexico Street.

Thought for the Day: Sometimes when a purchase seems too good to be true, it just might be!

Call of the Week: Assist Other Department: Officers are called to assist with a subject who is very distraught that the spouse is very lethargic after they both ingested narcotics for the first time and feels certain that the comalike symptoms are dangerous and very unlike the snacking ones they anticipated at 10:22 p.m. in the 400 block of Marina Cove on Feb. 15.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.