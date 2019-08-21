86°F
Water crucial to good health

By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health
August 21, 2019 - 3:22 pm
 

Drinking enough water every day is good for overall health. As plain drinking water has zero calories, it can also help with managing body weight and reducing caloric intake when substituted for drinks with calories, like regular soda. Drinking water can prevent dehydration, a condition that can cause unclear thinking, result in mood change and cause your body to overheat or lead to constipation and kidney stones.

Adults and children should consume water every day.

Daily fluid intake (total water) is defined as the amount of water consumed from foods, plain drinking water and other beverages. Daily fluid intake recommendations vary by age, sex, pregnancy and breastfeeding status.

Although there is no recommendation for how much plain water adults and children should drink daily, there are recommendations for daily total water intake that can be obtained from a variety of beverages and foods. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine determined that an adequate daily fluid intake is about 125 ounces for men and about 91 ounces for women.

Among the foods that provide fluids are broths and those with high water content, such as celery, tomatoes and melons.

Water helps your body keep your temperature normal, lubricate and cushion joints, protect your spinal cord and other sensitive tissues and get rid of wastes through urination, perspiration and bowel movements.

Your body needs more water when you are in hot climates, are more physically active, are running a fever or have diarrhea or vomiting.

If you think you are not getting enough water, these tips may help:

■ Carry a water bottle for easy access when you are at work or running errands.

■ Freeze some freezer-safe water bottles. Take one with you for ice-cold water all day long.

■ Choose water instead of sugar-sweetened beverages. This can also help with weight management. Substituting water for one 20-ounce sugar-sweetened soda will save you about 240 calories.

■ Choose water when eating out. Generally, you will save money and reduce calories.

■ Add a wedge of lime or lemon to your water. This can help improve the taste and help you drink more water than you usually do.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bouldercityhospital.org.

