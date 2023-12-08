56°F
News

Volunteers sought for city commissions

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
December 8, 2023 - 9:34 am
 

In the final minutes of the final City Council meeting for November, Councilmember Steve Walton made a point to point out that there were several openings on city commissions and committees and that the deadline to apply to fill those positions was approaching.

City staff advised that the groups in question include Allotments, Planning and Parks &Recreation.

A little-known but crucial to Boulder City body is the Allotments Committee. This group was created as part of the Growth Control Ordinance which was passed in the late 1970s and that limits residential growth in the city to no more than 120 new units in any given year. In order to build new homes, developers have to apply for a part of the allotment for that year. The committee meets, receives information and rates each allotment request.

The Allotment Committee meets on an “as-needed” basis, usually on the last Monday of a given month. It consists of seven members, each serving a two-year term. Four of the committee slots will come open in June of 2024.

The Planning Commission conducts public hearings and makes determinations on issues involving zoning. In essence, this means they weigh in on most development issues in Boulder City. The results of votes by the Planning Commission go on to the City Council for their review prior to decisions involving zoning.

The Planning Commission also consists of seven members, but each is appointed to a four-year term. Two of those positions are due to become open in January. The group meets at City Hall at 5 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.

The Parks &Recreation Commission acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council, city manager, Planning Commission and the Parks &Recreation director on any matters related to recreation and parks within the boundaries of Boulder City.

Like the other two bodies, it consists of seven members and two slots are set to come open in January. The Parks &Recreation Commission meets on the fourth Monday of every other month (January, March, May, July, September and November) at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall.

All of these positions will be filled by way of appointment by a vote of the City Council. Those interested in putting their names into the hat can do so by downloading, printing and completing a PDF document available on the city website at https://www.bcnv.org/DocumentCenter/View/11701 The form then needs to be submitted to the office of the City Clerk at City Hall.

If you are interested in serving on any city committee or commission, you can fill out the form and keep it on file and the office of the City Clerk will notify you when there is an opening. Applications for interested parties will be forwarded to the City Council for their consideration.

