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Volleyball team shines in away tourney

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City boys volleyball star David Zwahlen spikes th ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City boys volleyball star David Zwahlen spikes the ball against 5A Basic on March 30. 
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By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 2, 2026 - 5:01 pm
 

Finishing preseason play this past week, the Eagles enter upcoming league play with a 10-9 record, with some impressive victories on their resume.

Playing in the 5A Arbor View Classic over the weekend, the Eagles finished with a 5-2 record, losing only to Arbor View (2-1) and California program Central East (2-0) who battled for the tournament title. Playing against elite competition, Arbor View is currently ranked as the top team in Nevada by Maxpreps.com and 95th nationally out of 2,091 ranked teams.

Central East is currently ranked 151st nationally, while the Eagles rank ninth in Nevada and 597 nationally.

“I thought the boys played very well in the Aggie Classic,” Rachelle Huxford said. “There was a lot of great competition there, especially against the two opponents we lost to. Games like these prepare us for league play and make us better.”

Racking up upper-class victories, the Eagles defeated 4A programs Durango (2-1), Liberty (2-1), Mojave (2-0) and Silverado (2-1).

They defeated 3A Mater East 2-0.

Facing off against two-time defending 4A state champion Basic (ranked 259th nationally) who made the leap to 5A this season, the Eagles fought tough in a 3-0 defeat.

Creating a rivalry with the Wolves after defeating them twice last season, the Eagles hung around late in each match, before falling 25-20, 25-22, 25-16.

“With them being just over the hill and some of our kids from Henderson, there’s definitely been a rivalry atmosphere that’s been created,” Huxford said. “Last year we had their number, tonight we didn’t play as well as we would have liked and they were the better team. When you play 5A and 4A schools, you need to be at your best. Even though we didn’t win, it still gives us confidence, knowing we can hang around with these larger schools.”

Showcasing their talents in a highly-competing matchup, David Zwalhen finished with seven kills and 11 digs, while Levi Randall added six kills and three blocks.

Preston VanBeveren added four kills and three blocks, while Tyler Bradshaw dished out 13 assists.

Starting league play this week, the Eagles will head to American Heritage Academy on Tuesday, followed by a non-league game at 4A Skypointe on Wednesday.

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