92°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Visitors flock to Lake Mead

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2020 - 2:19 pm
 

Tired of being cooped up at home, visitors swarmed Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday, May 2, after the park opened to annual pass holders.

For Kelani Mitchell, it was the longest stretch of time she’d been outside her apartment since Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a stay-at-home order for Nevadans in March.

“I felt this huge relief as soon as we got out of the car,” Mitchell said. “It’s like, oh my God, we really made it through something huge.”

Long lines of vehicles stacked up at entry stations as park facilities opened for the first time since late March, with some being turned away after reaching the front of the line without an annual pass.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the National Park Service is not allowing cash or credit transactions at entry stations, but passes are available online.

Mitchell said she and her roommate split the cost of the $45 pass after she learned the park would reopen Saturday to annual pass holders.

“We just had to get out,” she said, laughing. “We were going to kill each other, I thought.”

In March, the park closed all of its facilities and public beaches, picnic and parking areas in an effort to seal off access to the recreation area.

The park remained open to hikers and bikers, and Sisolak encouraged Nevadans to keep enjoying outdoor activities as long as they still practiced social distancing.

As of Monday afternoon, park officials did not have a count of how many people visited during the weekend.

But on Saturday, visitors crowded beaches and harbors despite warnings that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

“It’s like, everyone’s so crazy to get out that they forgot why they were shut in,” Mitchell said. She and her roommate decided to stretch their legs and eat lunch at a scenic overlook where they could keep their distance from other visitors.

Families flocked to Boulder Beach and left little space between their bundles of blankets, umbrellas and coolers.

“Honestly, I’m incredibly nervous about all these people,” said Brooke McCullough, a mother of three who lives in Summerlin.

McCullough came armed with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, and said she was keeping a close eye on her kids and the other visitors at the park.

“But is it weird to say that on the other hand, I missed crowds? I forgot what this looked like,” she said, gesturing at the other visitors sprawled across the beach or splashing through the water.

Christie Vanover, public affairs officer for the recreation area, said staff is monitoring visitation in open areas and “making adjustments, if needed.”

“For instance, at Boulder Beach, we started managing access to avoid overcrowding. We are asking people at the beach to set up 10 feet apart with a limit of 10 people per space.”

Additionally, Vanover said the fluctuating water levels have caused some overgrown vegetation at the beach and staff is planning to clear it out to provide a larger beach area.

“That would allow us to accommodate more people while still allowing them to set up with a safe distance between them,” she said.

As summer weather approaches, boaters such as Maureen and Ronald Dougherty found themselves itching to get back on the water. So despite the crowds and the threat posed by COVID-19, the pair of 76-year-old retirees said they were glad to finally be back at the lake.

The couple stayed indoors through all of April, with only occasional interactions with food or grocery delivery staff, they said. While they were stuck inside, they promised each other they would take their boat out as soon as they had the chance.

“They say there’s a new normal, but today we’re pretending we’re back in the old normal,” Maureen Dougherty said.

Boulder City Review Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor contributed to this report.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police see increased number of speeders
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Police officers are pulling over more drivers than normal for speeding despite Nevada’s stay-at-home order.

Boulder City has not seen a rise in utility use as residents have been complying with stay-at-h ...
Utilities power through pandemic
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

No surge in utility usage seen as people confined to homes

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Workers with William Charles Construction repave the ...
Smooth Operation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Emergency declaration instills powers
By Jeffrey Meehan Special to the Boulder City Review

What power does the governor have to shutter businesses in Nevada?

Gov. Steve Sisolak has extended the stay-at-home order through May 15, while some of the restri ...
Closure extended: Governor continues stay-at-home order to May 15
By Colton Lochhead / RJ

Nevada’s month-old stay-at-home order that was set to expire at midnight April 30 will be extended two weeks to May 15, though some coronavirus restrictions were eased starting Friday, May 1, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the move April 29.

Amy Wagner The scoreboard at Bruce Eaton Field at Boulder City High School honored the class of ...
Seniors to wait for graduation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With the current limitations on social gatherings, Boulder City High School’s class of 2020 is going to wait to hold its graduation ceremony until more people can be together in one place.

Boulder City Councilman James Howard Adams wears a mask at Tuesday's, April 28, council meetin ...
City’s new risk fund to cover insurance, legal issues costs
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council took another step in its quest for transparency by unanimously approving a special risk management fund that will provide money for insurance premiums and deductibles, claims not covered by insurance and legal defense and settlement proceeds.