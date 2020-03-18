57°F
News

Virus upends long-standing traditions as group gatherings discouraged

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 17, 2020 - 6:11 pm
 

In the past week, the threat of COVID-19 has swept the nation, including Boulder City, bringing with it unprecedented closures, cancellations and postponements.

One of those canceled events is the town’s long-standing Easter sunrise service at Hemenway Valley Park. The Boulder City Interfaith Lay Council sponsors the free yearly service that is open to all and features prayer, Scripture readings and a meditation.

“This wasn’t a decision made out of fear. … It was the responsible thing to do,” said Kathy Whitman, an organizer for the event.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus. It has symptoms similar to the flu, including fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

Whitman said more than 400 people normally attend the service, and with the virus spreading mainly through person-to-person contact, it was the right thing to cancel the service.

“It’s being responsible and loving our people,” she said.

Recently, the World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 sparked a global pandemic. So far there have been 42 reported COVID-19 cases in Clark County, including one death.

Other large local annual events that were postponed to prevent the spread include Boulder City Beerfest, the Boulder City Little League’s opening day, Rock Roll & Stroll, two Red Mountain Choir concerts, The Big Clean, The Homestead’s Easter egg hunt, Boulder City Hospital Auxiliary’s Swing For Life golf tournament and the Boulder City Art Guild’s Artist in Action showcase. No new dates have yet been set.

Hoover Dam is also temporarily closed to visitors, as are Nevada’s state museums, including the railroad museum, as well as the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum.

Additionally, the Lake Mead Visitor Center, the park headquarters lobby, Lake Mead entrance station fee collection operations and Black Canyon River Adventures raft trips are closed.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should clean their hands often or use hand sanitizer; avoid touching their face, eyes or mouth with unwashed hands; and avoid close contact with others. A safe distance of 6 feet is recommended.

People should also stay home if they are sick, cover coughs and sneezes and wear a mask if sick. Surfaces that are touched frequently should be cleaned and disinfected constantly.

Those who think they are sick with COVID-19 should stay home, stay in touch with the doctor and avoid public transportation. They should also separate themselves from others and limit contact with pets and animals.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

