Veterans to be honored with wreaths

Wreaths Across America is back in Boulder City with a special holiday memorial for the nation’s deceased veterans.

A local Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive. It is open to the public; masks are required.

The annual event will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

“The ceremony will be outside of the chapel at 9 a.m. … Masks are required,” said Tiffany K. Putt-Bradley, first lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol. “There will be assigned staging areas … where volunteers can go after the ceremony has concluded to receive further directions as to the section of the cemetery where the wreaths will be placed.”

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach by nationally coordinating and carrying out ceremonies at more than 2,500 cemeteries across the United States, including Arlington National Cemetery.

Usually hundreds of people participate in Boulder City, but because of the pandemic only 50 people are allowed in the cemetery at a time. Last year there was no in-person event, but the ceremony is open to the public this year.

This year’s theme is “Live up to their Legacy.”

Approximately 6,100 wreaths were placed at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in 2020 for Wreaths Across America, according to Superintendent Chris Naylor. He said it was enough to place a wreath on every grave in burial sections J, K, AH and half of section AI.

For more information about sponsoring a wreath or volunteering at the ceremony, go to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/16601/Overview/?relatedId=0.

Those who want to help lay wreaths Dec. 18 should arrive at the cemetery before the ceremony begins.

“Wreath retrieval/removal day is Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 7 a.m.,” said Putt-Bradley. “The public is invited to assist us with cleanup.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.