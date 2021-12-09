42°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Veterans to be honored with wreaths

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 8, 2021 - 5:48 pm
 
A local Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Southern Nevada V ...
A local Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive. It is open to the public; masks are required.

Wreaths Across America is back in Boulder City with a special holiday memorial for the nation’s deceased veterans.

The annual event will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

“The ceremony will be outside of the chapel at 9 a.m. … Masks are required,” said Tiffany K. Putt-Bradley, first lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol. “There will be assigned staging areas … where volunteers can go after the ceremony has concluded to receive further directions as to the section of the cemetery where the wreaths will be placed.”

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach by nationally coordinating and carrying out ceremonies at more than 2,500 cemeteries across the United States, including Arlington National Cemetery.

Usually hundreds of people participate in Boulder City, but because of the pandemic only 50 people are allowed in the cemetery at a time. Last year there was no in-person event, but the ceremony is open to the public this year.

This year’s theme is “Live up to their Legacy.”

Approximately 6,100 wreaths were placed at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in 2020 for Wreaths Across America, according to Superintendent Chris Naylor. He said it was enough to place a wreath on every grave in burial sections J, K, AH and half of section AI.

For more information about sponsoring a wreath or volunteering at the ceremony, go to https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/16601/Overview/?relatedId=0.

Those who want to help lay wreaths Dec. 18 should arrive at the cemetery before the ceremony begins.

“Wreath retrieval/removal day is Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 7 a.m.,” said Putt-Bradley. “The public is invited to assist us with cleanup.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kim Delaune Kim Delaune is a veteran and works as a at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home ...
Veteran honored for nursing work at home
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Kim Delaune’s life has been about serving others through her work in the military and as a nurse.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review At a special meeting Tuesday, Nov. 30, City Council a ...
Tract 350 sale moves forward
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is moving forward with selling a 45-acre parcel of land to a luxury home developer and stands to bring in approximately $28.5 million over the course of the project.

Boulder City The city is collecting items through Dec. 9 to help people in need.
City collecting items for those in need
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city clerk’s office is continuing its longtime holiday tradition of collecting items to help people in need through its annual Shoebox Wrap Event.

(Mark Richey/Special to the Boulder City Review) New steel power poles extending from the Bould ...
Power for the People
By Mark Richey Special to the Boulder City Review

Mark Richey/Special to the Boulder City Review

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen, right, discusses a t ...
Council OKs controverial zone change
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Funeral homes and mortuaries are now allowed as a conditional use in the city’s C1 neighborhood commercial zone despite a divided vote by City Council and numerous residents voicing their opposition to the idea.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Boulder City Review) A truck blows dust as it leaves Townsite ...
Solar farm fined nearly $220K for air quality violations
By Blake Apgar Special to the Boulder City Review

A Boulder City solar farm construction site has racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines this year for air quality violations, according to Clark County regulators.

City Council unanimously approved a $725,320 contract for 100 new golf carts at the Boulder Cit ...
Golf cart agreement saves city thousands
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city will save almost $400,000 on new golf carts for the Boulder City Golf Course thanks to an existing government contract.