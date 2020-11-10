Veterans saluted during ceremony

From the balloons flying in front of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City to the lapel pins on people’s clothing, patriotism was on full display Wednesday , Nov. 11, as residents, staff and special guests celebrated Veterans Day.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Fire Department and other first responders participated in a short parade for residents and staff of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to celebrate Veterans Day.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea, right, accepts an award from Eli Quinones, administrator of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home for the police department’s support of the facility. The private ceremony to honor veterans for their service on Wednesday, Nov. 11 was dedicated to the police department and its officers.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Rep. Steven Horsford, at podium, presents a congressional certificate recognizing the service of veterans and staff at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City during a private Veterans Day ceremony at the facility Wednesday, Nov. 11.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Secretary of State Barbara Cegasvske reads a proclamation from Gov. Steve Sisolak commemorating Veterans Day and thanking veterans for their service during a private ceremony at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus reads a proclamation honoring veterans for their service as part of a Veterans Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Rep. Steven Horsford, at podium, presents a congressional certificate recognizing the service of veterans and staff at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City during a private Veterans Day ceremony at the facility Wednesday.

Attendance at the private ceremony was limited to help keep residents safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sentiment was just as prominent as at previous celebrations.

Eli Quinones, administrator of the assisted living facility, dedicated the ceremony to Ronald Michalski, a veteran and volunteer at the home, and Boulder City Police Department for its support and coordination of the day’s parade featuring first responders.

“It’s a proud day to be here with my fellow veterans,” said Police Chief Tim Shea, who served in the Coast Guard.

The ceremony was highlighted by Secretary of State Barbara Cegasvske and Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus reading proclamations thanking veterans for their service and commemorating Veterans Day.

“There’s no threat we cannot meet and no challenge we cannot overcome,” said Cegasvske while reading the proclamation from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

McManus touched upon how proud the community is to have the veterans’ home in the city.

Additional congratulatory certificates were presented by Rep. Steven Horsford and on behalf of Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, and Reps. Susie Lee and Dina Titus.

Upon presenting his certificate, Horsford saluted the veterans present, telling them “you have my respect and gratitude.”

“I share the pride you feel that we served in the greatest military in the world,” said Amy Garland, a veteran of the Navy and deputy director for the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, in her closing remarks.

In addition to the private celebration, the veterans department also produced a special video tribute featuring Sisolak, Nevada veterans and community leaders highlighting what Veterans Day means to them.

The video was released Wednesday morning on the department’s website (https://veterans.nv.gov/veterans-day-2020/), YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3Wg1Xy7V7Q) and its social media pages.

“While a video can never truly replace our time-honored traditions of parades and in-person events, we are thankful to be able to celebrate Veterans Day with our family of veterans,” said Kat Miller, director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, which produced the video.

In addition to the governor, those who participated in the video include Korean Consul General Kyung Jae Park; Nevada National Guard Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry; Bill Bauman, chairman of the Nevada Veterans Services Commission; and state commanders from veterans’ services organizations.

This Veterans Day marks the following anniversaries: the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II; the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War; and the 67th anniversary of the alliance between U.S. and the Republic of Korea; and the 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the Gulf War.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.