Veterans Home loses 5-star rating

Screenshot Image of the page for the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home page on the Medicare.gov website showing the new star rating and the warning about an abuse citation.
The 99 Cents Only store on 1200 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
99 Cents Only store closing in Boulder City
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
BREAKING NEWS: Four arrests made in BC graffiti spree
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former 7-11 on Nevada Highway will soon be home to a Pinkbox ...
Pinkbox to open in Boulder City
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Patricia Giamanco, Joseph Giamanco Sr., Patricia Giamanco, Joe Gi ...
School honors memory of young cancer victim
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
April 4, 2024 - 6:33 pm
 

As multiple experts said they expected after news of the most recent inspection of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home by federal authorities came to light, the home located in Boulder City has lost its long-held and vaunted five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Where visitors to the medicare.gov site once saw five-star ratings in every category (Health Inspections, Staffing and Quality Measures), they are now met with a two-star, below average rating in the area of Health Inspections. At the top of the page, they will also see a large, red warning symbol. Clicking on or mousing over that will reveal the following: “This nursing home has been cited for abuse.”

As reported previously, surveyors from CMS spent about a week at SNSVH in January and that inspection resulted in 18 citations for issues ranging from verbal abuse of a patient by Steven Pavlow, the licensed administrator who runs the home, to issues surrounding dispensing of psychoactive medications, food served at improper temperatures, facility issues including employees not having keys to locked gates that would need to be opened in case of a fire.

“We were disappointed to see the rating change at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City,” said Ryan Cherry, chief of staff to Governor Joe Lombardo. “As a result of the CMS report, NDVS will seek to implement immediate changes at the home. Under the new leadership of Director Devine, we are confident that the SNSVH will work quickly to improve its rating, so it is able to provide the highest level of care for Nevada veterans.”

In an email, NDVS Communications Director Terri Hendry wrote, “NDVS is continuing to work through the CMS annual recertification survey process. CMS recently accepted the home’s plan of correction, meaning all survey findings have been addressed and corrected.

“Regarding the finding of verbal and mental abuse, as mentioned in our previous statement on 3/20/24, NDVS Director Mary Devine is on record as stating, “While this was not a finding of physical abuse, we take any allegation of abuse surrounding resident care or welfare to be extremely serious. Verbal and mental resident abuse will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

The NDVS statement continued, “Clinically, 10 general areas were cited as lower-level tags and isolated cases, including the allegation of verbal and mental abuse. The 11 findings surrounding building code issues were all resolved as of March 8, 2024. Following the most recent survey, the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home now has an overall CMS Quality Star Rating of 4-Stars, which remains above average.”

Devine said, “We are already working toward improving our rating to the highest 5-Star rating as quickly as possible,” adding, “We remain committed to providing quality care, comfort, and safety to our veteran residents as they deserve no less than our very best.”

NDVS and the governor’s office have yet to address questions including the status of Pavlow who other employees report has been on administrative leave since early March. They have also failed to provide headcount numbers, which were requested when the Review reported on issues with Covid testing of employees.

NDVS refused to answer those questions and said the matter has been sent to the Nevada attorney general. The AG’s office has yet to acknowledge that or to provide the requested information.

By Sean Hemmersmeier / RJ

The owner of 99 Cents Only said it will close all 371 of its stores in the U.S. The deep discount retailer has more than 20 stores in Southern Nevada.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

BCPD has announced a series of arrests in the graffitti vandalism incidents that plagued the city earlier this year. According to a release provided by the PD, two of the charges are felonies due to the monetary level of damaged caused by the tagging. The higher dollar amounts were largely driven by the tags left on at least one historic locomotive at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Following months of speculation, earlier this week it was confirmed that Pinkbox Donuts will soon be calling Boulder City home.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

When Marissa Giamanco took the mic last Thursday to talk lovingly about her daughter who died of cancer three years ago, there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd.

Photos by Ron Eland Despite high winds and low temperatures as well as rain later in the day, t ...
The show must go on
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

bcr default image
Couple arrested in BC for animal cruelty
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A couple traveling from Las Vegas to Boulder City was arrested on March 29 on multiple misdemeanor charges related to cruelty to animals.

bcr default image
Council head fakes on pet breeding vote
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It may seem to some as ironic that, at the same meeting where the lead animal control officer for the city spoke passionately about animals being abandoned by their owners in the desert around Boulder City and in which the council made clear that they expect city staff to return with a proposal for mandating microchipping of pets, that the city council considered a bill to amend city code to allow for pet breeding and fostering of up to eight dogs on a property within city limits.

bcr default image
Council mulls 2025 fiscal year budget
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

At a special meeting of the City Council on March 31,ith councilmember Matt Fox absent, the other four members of the council heard an overview of expected revenue and expenses for the 2025 fiscal year, which starts on July 1.

bcr default image
Good fences make good neighbors

I have long been on the fence about, well, installing a fence. After umpteenth passersby trampling on sprinkler heads, plus rude pet owners leaving their dogs’ “gifts” on our lawn, it’s time to do something.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review About 60 residents of all ages turned out Saturday morning to rep ...
Community pride on full display
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A mixture of lime, paint and water was used to touch up the city landmark, which saw the B first painted in 1985 and two years later the C by BCHS students. It had been 10 years since the last time it was touched up. Event organizer Bret Runion said he was pleased with the turnout and hopes to see even more assist in future years.