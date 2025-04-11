Vendors and music and VWs, oh my
Last Saturday a pair of events which ran in conjunction brought a big crowd out to see cars, music, vendors and lots of food. Swing into Spring, which benefits Little Lambs Preschool, and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s VWs Invade the Dam helped kick off the slate of spring events in Boulder City.
Last Saturday a pair of events which ran in conjunction brought a big crowd out to see cars, music, vendors and lots of food. Swing into Spring, which benefits Little Lambs Preschool, and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s VWs Invade the Dam helped kick off the slate of spring events in Boulder City.