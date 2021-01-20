50°F
News

Vece joins race for council seat

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
January 20, 2021 - 2:37 pm
 

With five days remaining until the filing period for those wishing to run for a seat on the City Council officially opens, the pool of candidates continues to grow.

Tanya Vece, 40, declared her candidacy, vowing to be fair and “not play favorites.” She also called for a stop to the “bullying in City Hall.”

She said she feels there is a lack of trust in the current council, particularly because of what she calls an “incestuous relationship” between Mayor Kiernan McManus and Councilwomen Tracy Folda and Judy Hoskins.

“I’m running because I feel there are three members of the Boulder City Community Alliance on council that do not represent everyone.”

Vece, a resident of Boulder City since 2012, works in marketing for Charter Hospice and does consulting for small business development.

“I hope to represent the people of Boulder City who are tired of the political games and special interest groups and who want to get things done,” she said. “We need to support our business owners and look at new ways to bring in business without outrageous growth.”

She has volunteered with the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce and served on the boards of the Boulder City Museum and Historical Association and Dam Short Film Festival. Additionally, through a previous job, she helped coordinate the city’s annual Easter egg hunt.

Previously, Hoskins announced her intention to run for the seat she was appointed to in November 2019 after the death of Councilman Warren Harhay.

Also planning to file for candidacy are Cokie Booth, Christian Clinton and Sherri Jorgensen.

Folda, who has yet to announce if she will file her candidacy, was appointed to her seat in July 2019 to finish the remainder of McManus’ term when he was elected mayor.

Candidates can file to run for office starting Tuesday, Jan. 26. The filing period continues through to Feb. 4. Those elected will serve a term of three years and five months after the council approved changing its cycle to align with state and federal elections.

To run for City Council, a candidate must be a qualified elector of Boulder City and have been a resident for at least two years immediately prior to the election. Candidates can hold no other elected office; city employees are not eligible unless they resign from their position first.

The primary election is scheduled for April 6 and the general election will be held June 15.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

