News

Valentine’s Snow-prise

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
February 15, 2023 - 4:08 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The historic Boulder Dam Hotel was dusted with snow ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The historic Boulder Dam Hotel was dusted with snow Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, when a storm brought blizzardlike conditions to Boulder City for a few hours.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Summer Breeze, the statue of a woman holding onto h ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Summer Breeze, the statue of a woman holding onto her hat at the corner of Nevada Way and Arizona Street, was dusted with snow Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as a storm brought snow flurries along with strong winds.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The grass at Wilbur Square Park in downtown Boulder ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The grass at Wilbur Square Park in downtown Boulder City was covered with snow Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, when a winter storm brought strong winds, hail and snow.
(Photo courtesy Roberta Carlin) Snow covered a backyard of a home near Northridge Drive and Yum ...
(Photo courtesy Roberta Carlin) Snow covered a backyard of a home near Northridge Drive and Yuma Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
(Photo courtesy Roberta Carlin) Snow covered rooftops and yards near Northridge Drive and Yuma ...
(Photo courtesy Roberta Carlin) Snow covered rooftops and yards near Northridge Drive and Yuma Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Snow covered window ledges and decorations at the W ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Snow covered window ledges and decorations at the Western and Mexican Center on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. A winter storm brought blizzardlike conditions that included strong winds, snow and hail to the community for several hours.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

