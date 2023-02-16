Valentine’s Snow-prise
Summer Breeze, the statue of a woman holding onto her hat at the corner of Nevada Way and Arizona Street, was dusted with snow Tuesday as a storm brought snow flurries along with strong winds.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
The historic Boulder Dam Hotel, above, was dusted with snow Tuesday when a storm brought blizzardlike conditions to Boulder City for a few hours.
The grass at Wilbur Square Park, right, in downtown Boulder City was covered with snow Tuesday when a winter storm brought strong winds, hail and snow.
Photo courtesy Roberta Carlin
Snow covered a backyard of a home near Northridge Drive and Yuma Court on Tuesday.
Photo courtesy Roberta Carlin
Snow covered rooftops and yards near Northridge Drive and Yuma Court on Tuesday.
Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review
Snow covered window ledges and decorations at the Western and Mexican Center on Nevada Way in downtown Boulder City on Tuesday. A winter storm brought blizzard-like conditions that included strong winds, snow and hail to the community for several hours.