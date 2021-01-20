50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Vaccine questions answered

By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health
January 20, 2021 - 2:36 pm
 

Boulder City Hospital adheres to federal, state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to the limited quantity available of the newly developed vaccine, a tiered system has been implemented and identifies vulnerable populations to be immunized.

At present, individuals identified in Tier 1A are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In the coming weeks, dependent on federal and state directives, and CDC guidelines, vaccine supplies may be released earlier. Visit bchcares.org for the most up-to-date information.

This week, Boulder City Hospital is providing an in-depth look into concerns and questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Q. What has been done to plan for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines?

The federal government oversees a centralized system to order, distribute and track COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccines will be ordered through the CDC and vaccine providers will receive vaccines from CDC’s centralized distributor or directly from a vaccine manufacturer.

■ The federal government may soon release vaccine quantities and amend distribution guidelines.

■ Nevada is closely monitoring inventory, distribution and any repositioning of vaccine allocations.

Q. Why can’t everyone get vaccinated and why isn’t there enough?

There isn’t enough of the vaccine produced to immunize everyone. There are two companies manufacturing the approved COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, and estimates report they anticipate a production capacity of 5.3 billion doses in 2021 for global use.

When you look at the number of eligible people worldwide, you can see the major production undertaking by both manufacturers.

■ Global population in March 2020: 7.8 billion people

■ U.S. population estimates in 2020: 331 million people

Q. Will there be enough vaccine for everyone?

The goal is for everyone to be able to easily get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as large quantities are available. Federal vaccine restrictions may soon be updated making the vaccine available to more individuals.

Q. When can I get my vaccine?

Limited vaccine production required implementation of the tiered system to identify vulnerable population segments.

■ Individuals identified in Tier 1A are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

■ Dependent on manufacturer supplies and updated guidelines, vaccines may soon be available for Tier 1B, including people aged 70 and over.

■ Increased quantities of the vaccine may make it possible for individuals to get vaccinated earlier than anticipated.

Q. I live in a small town, why can’t we be first to get the vaccine?

It’s not up to us. We rely on guidelines from federal and state agencies, and the CDC, based upon the available quantity of vaccines released to providers.

Q. What can I do now to help protect myself from getting COVID-19 since a vaccine is not yet available?

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others; avoid close contact with people who are sick; stay 6 feet away from others; avoid crowds; and wash your hands often.

Q. My spouse is 70 years old, but I am in my 60s. Can we get the vaccine at the same time?

Due to existing tier guidelines, you may not be eligible to get the vaccine at the same time. However, some providers may allow for you to be vaccinated at the same time. Please check with your provider.

Q. My spouse is in a long-term care facility and received the vaccine. Can I get mine too so I can visit?

No visitors will be permitted entry into Boulder City Hospital except in the case of end-of-life situations or legal purposes. Only one adult visitor meeting the exceptions listed will be permitted and must also pass a COVID-19 screening prior to entrance.

Q. Who is paying for the COVID-19 vaccine?

Vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost although some providers may charge a fee. Please check with your provider.

Q. Where can I get more information?

Visit our website at bchcares.org, email us at wecare@bchnv.org, or go to the CDC website, cdc.gov.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bchcares.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(DRI/Alison Swallow) Desert Research Institute scientists Markus Berli, Ph.D., left, and Yuan ...
Study: Solar panels improve desert life
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The solar panels in the Eldorado Valley outside of Boulder City could help desert plants and wildlife because of how they direct rainwater into the ground, according to researchers with Las Vegas’ Desert Research Institute.

Boulder City Hospital, Boulder City Fire Department and Southern Nevada Health District are off ...
Vaccine clinics scheduled
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Some Boulder City residents will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for free locally, starting Monday, Jan. 25.

Vece joins race for council seat
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

With five days remaining until the filing period for those wishing to run for a seat on the City Council officially opens, the pool of candidates continues to grow.

Local school principals are working with staff to determine the best way to bring small groups ...
Planning begins for students to return to campuses
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local leaders are unsure how they will implement new guidance from the school district about reopening campuses to students and teachers.

City Council approved a salary range and compensation package at its Jan. 12 meeting to help in ...
Salary range, guidelines set for new city attorney, manager
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The search for the next city manager and city attorney is a little more defined as City Council recently approved the salary range and compensation package for each position.

City Council was undecided at its Jan. 12 meeting about a ballot question for capital improveme ...
Purpose of proposed ballot question contested
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council is divided on whether safety or growth is the purpose of a proposed ballot question about airport capital improvement projects and have yet to decide about moving forward with it.

Cokie Booth
Three announce plans to seek council seat
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Candidate filing for Boulder City’s 2021 municipal election starts in less than two weeks and three residents have already announced their intention to run for city office.

(Boulder City) Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray is heading the city's Emergency Operations Cen ...
Temporary staff check for COVID compliance
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is using temporary part-time code enforcement officers to help ensure that local businesses are complying with current health and safety guidelines for the pandemic.

Councilwoman Judith Hoskins
Two council seats up for election
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2021 municipal election will see residents voting to fill two seats on City Council as well as offer guidance on some community issues.