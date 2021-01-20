50°F
Vaccine clinics scheduled

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 20, 2021 - 2:38 pm
 
Boulder City Hospital, Boulder City Fire Department and Southern Nevada Health District are offering two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in town for residents 70 and older and educators; they open Monday, Jan. 25.

Some Boulder City residents will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for free locally, starting Monday, Jan. 25.

Boulder City Fire Department, Boulder City Hospital and Southern Nevada Health District are working together to help thousands of people in town by starting two local vaccination clinics.

From Mondays through Thursdays at the Elaine K. Smith building, 700 Wyoming St., and Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd., residents who are 70 years and older and educators can receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“This is the chance for the residents of this great community to protect themselves from this deadly pandemic, as well as protect their families, friends and neighbors,” said Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus. “We cannot move forward and get back to normal as long as the cases continue to climb and more of our loved ones are lost to this virus.”

The clinics’ hours are from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.

“We will have emergency response crews on scene to manage any medical issues that arise,” said Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray. “If no side effects are observed, which is the normal response, people will be released fifteen minutes after the vaccine is administered.”

The vaccinations will be given by local paramedics, advanced emergency medical technicians and community nurses. All will have received special training prior to the clinic’s starting, according to the city.

The city aims to give out 380 vaccines per day and 1,500 per week. Each vaccine includes two shots, given 28 days apart.

To receive a vaccine, residents must have an appointment; they can be made by calling the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department at 702-293-9256 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Those receiving the vaccine must show identification proving their age or school system employment.

According to the city, scheduling for the next priority group, people ages 65-69, will be determined by the state of Nevada and announced in the coming weeks.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

