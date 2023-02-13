38°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

UPDATE: Eligibility restored for BCHS, Garrett’s basketball season ends

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
February 13, 2023 - 3:37 pm
 
Updated February 14, 2023 - 11:38 am

UPDATE: After a seven-hour hearing, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team’s eligibility and spot in the playoffs have been restored.

Boys basketball teams from Boulder City High and Garrett Junior High schools are facing forfeiture of all games and elimination from postseason play due to issues that revolve around student eligibility.

BCHS’s situation involves a student that moved to Boulder City from Henderson last year, making him initially ineligible for team sports. However, due to what is being characterized by parents as an administrative error, the student was marked as eligible.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, which runs the state’s high school sports programs, stated that the student’s paperwork had not been properly submitted or reviewed and that, as a result, all games the student played in would have to be forfeited.

An appeal hearing on the matter was held Monday afternoon. Members of the press were not allowed to attend or monitor the hearing. Results were unknown as of 3:30 p.m.

Garrett’s team saw its undefeated 8-0 record slashed to 0-8 earlier this month when it was determined that two students had exceeded the limit of six consecutive semesters of athletic eligibility. Parents and coaches say that the 2020-2021 school year should not have counted due to COVID-related school closures and the fact that no competitive sports were offered during that school year. Clark County School District officials have countered that no allowance is being made for that lost year and have deemed the team in violation and must forfeit all games in which the two students played. At this time, that decision appears to be final.

This is a developing story. See Thursday’s, Feb. 16, issue for additional details.

Contact reporter Bill Evans at wevans@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Review file photo) After all of their games for the season were disqualified due ...
Eligibility issues cloud basketball seasons for BCHS, Garrett
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It should have been a joyful week for student athletes and their parents in Boulder City. The boys basketball teams at Boulder City High and at Garrett Junior High schools were having stellar years. Though smaller than the schools they compete with in the Clark County School District, both teams were regularly besting the competition. BCHS was 8-1 and Garrett was undefeated at 8-0.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City is proposing to annex roughly 2,500 acres, the purpl ...
Council moves forward with Eldorado annexation
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 14, to begin the process of annexing some 2,550 acres of land in the Eldorado Valley. The vote sets up a process that will continue with the council hearing public comment at its meeting scheduled for March 28.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The historic Boulder Dam Hotel was dusted with snow ...
Valentine’s Snow-prise
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Summer Breeze, the statue of a woman holding onto her hat at the corner of Nevada Way and Arizona Street, was dusted with snow Tuesday as a storm brought snow flurries along with strong winds.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) Examples of columbaria to hold the cremated remains of pets were ...
Columbarium proposal tabled; survey shows residents unwilling to pay
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Most Boulder City residents own pets and a substantial majority describe their furry companions as members of the family. But when it comes to bearing the costs for interment of remains after a pet dies, their enthusiasm wanes considerably.

(Bureau of Reclamation file photo) A better than average runnoff due to a wet La Niña year is ...
Wet winter likely to boost lakes’ levels
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

One of the Colorado River’s two major reservoirs is expected to collect better than average runoff this year, thanks to an unusually wet La Niña pattern that dropped a deluge of snow up and down the basin.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Conserving water in the Colorado River, as seen in ...
Nevada, Arizona bear brunt of California plan to save water
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

California has laid out its own proposal for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River should conserve water, releasing its plan one day after the other six states sent their own joint proposal to the federal government.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) Boulder City is proposing to annex roughly 2,500 acres, the purpl ...
Council to consider annexation of Eldorado Valley land
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The City Council intends to begin the process for the possible annexation of a large tract of land just west of the current city limits during its meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Mohammed Mesmarian, who faces arson and terrorism char ...
Solar power station terrorism suspect found incompetent
By Jeff Burbank Special to the Boulder City Review

A 34-year-old man suspected in an attack on a solar power station outside Las Vegas was found incompetent to stand trial Feb. 1 and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at a state facility.