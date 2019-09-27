82°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

U.S. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to visit Boulder City

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
September 27, 2019 - 9:28 am
 
Updated September 27, 2019 - 9:46 am

U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in Boulder City next week.

Sanders is one of 19 Democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 election. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, he will be speaking at Garrett Junior High School, 1200 Avenue G. Doors open at 3 p.m., and he is scheduled to begin an hour later.

This event is free and open to the public.

Sanders is currently a U.S. Senator, representing Vermont. He unsuccessfully ran for president in the 2016 election.

For complete coverage of Sander’s visit, see the Oct. 3 edition of the Boulder City Review.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) City Council introduced a resolution to amend the l ...
Council safeguards city’s finances
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City has a few more layers of financial protection and transparency as City Council unanimously approved adding four new financial funds.

City Council appointed seven community members to serve on its new advisory group to study opti ...
Seven appointed to new pool advisory committee
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new pool committee is complete after City Council appointed seven community members serve on it during their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24.

(Boulder City Review) Staff from the Boulder City Review, from left, reporter Celia Shortt Good ...
BCR recognized for ‘excellence’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

For the second consecutive year, the Boulder City Review has earned the top award for general excellence for a publication its size by the Nevada Press Association.

(Blazin’ Paddles) Blazin’ Paddles, which offers kayak trips on the Colorado River ...
Business Beat: Kayak tour provider moves home base
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Blazin’ Paddles, which specializes in kayak adventures on the Colorado River, has moved its base of operations to Hoover Dam Lodge.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Planning Commission Chairman Fritz McD ...
Commissioners recommend zone changes
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Planning Commission unanimously approved recommending several amendments to the city’s master plan regarding zone changes during its meeting Sept. 18.

Cable fault blamed for power outage
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The power outage that occurred in Boulder City late last week was the result of a faulted cable and not the delayed installation of the new transformer, according to a city official.

(Boulder City/Tim Dewar) Although this little guy has been adopted, there will be many other an ...
News Briefs, Sept. 26
By Boulder City Review

City to waive pet adoption fees

Take steps to reduce risk of falling
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Each year, millions of older people — those 65 and older — fall. In fact, more than one out of four older people falls each year, but less than half tell their doctor. Falling once doubles your chances of falling again.

Tina Ransom
Use of 911 reserved for emergencies
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

It has come to my attention that calling 311 isn’t working for a large majority of callers. Out of frustration many of you try 311 and then just dial 911. This is not the answer.

Police Blotter, Sept. 26
By Boulder City Review

Sept. 17, 10:22 a.m.