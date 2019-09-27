U.S. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to visit Boulder City

U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in Boulder City next week.

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in Boulder City Tuesday, Oct. 1. He will be speaking at Garrett Junior High School, 1200 Avenue G. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Sanders is one of 19 Democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 election. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, he will be speaking at Garrett Junior High School, 1200 Avenue G. Doors open at 3 p.m., and he is scheduled to begin an hour later.

This event is free and open to the public.

Sanders is currently a U.S. Senator, representing Vermont. He unsuccessfully ran for president in the 2016 election.

For complete coverage of Sander’s visit, see the Oct. 3 edition of the Boulder City Review.