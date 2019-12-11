56°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Two new faces to join planners

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 11, 2019 - 3:20 pm
 

Boulder City’s Planning Commission has two new members who will start their positions in January.

Beth Bonnar-Kaczmarski and Matt DiTeresa were appointed to the commission by City Council at its Tuesday, Dec. 10, meeting. They are replacing Fritz McDonald and Cokie Booth, whose terms expire Jan. 1.

“It’s an honor,” said DiTeresa about the appointment.

DiTeresa said he applied for the commission because he wanted to participate more in local government.

According to his volunteer data sheet, he is a retired operating engineer and was involved in maintenance and special projects with pools and spas at nine Las Vegas hotels. He has lived in Boulder City for 26 years.

DiTeresa is also a member of the city’s ad-hoc pool committee and said he would be resigning that position now that he is on the Planning Commission.

Bonnar-Kaczmarski said she wanted to be on the commission because she thought her experience with contracts and compliance could help the group and the community with enforcing current ordinances as well as modernizing some of them. She said she also likes the technical aspects of projects and is looking forward to delving into those.

“When I read, I like to read technical manuals,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to reading the current ordinances and where we are with them.”

She said she also wanted to provide a different perspective as a commissioner and is looking forward to reading the city’s master plan.

According to her volunteer data sheet, Bonnar-Kaczmarski is the vice president of finance and information technology for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. She has lived in Boulder City for seven years.

She was nominated by Mayor Kiernan McManus; Councilwoman Claudia Bridges nominated DiTeresa. A third person, Victor Thomas, was nominated by Councilman James Howard Adams. According to the agenda packet, McDonald was not interested in reappointment and Booth was but did not receive a nomination.

Bonnar-Kaczmarski received five votes, DiTeresa received four and Thomas received one.

DiTeresa and Bonnar-Kaczmarski are part of the Boulder City Community Alliance. DiTeresa is an administrator who took on the role after one of its founders, Tracy Folda, was appointed to City Council. Bonnar-Kaczmarski is a moderator for the group.

McManus, Adams and Bridges were all endorsed by the alliance during the 2019 election. McManus, Adams and Folda are still members of the group.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Grinch rode atop a hearse from Tom Devlin’s M ...
Greetings from the Grinch
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Judy Hoskins takes her oath of office ...
Park buildings to be appraised
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city will obtain an appraisal for a vacant cottage at ABC Park, approving a resolution to have staff move forward with the process after a local nonprofit expressed interest in leasing it.

Seven-year-old Natalie Alexander placed a wreath on a veteran’s grave during the 2018 Wreaths ...
Wreaths to help honor, remember veterans
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

On Saturday, Dec. 14, residents and visitors will have the opportunity to honor veterans’ sacrifices through the local Wreaths Across America program at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Open meeting law violation avoided
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Utility Advisory Committee did not correct an alleged open meeting law violation last week because the members wanted the action to remain null and void.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Joshua Buckingam was charged with the felony charge ...
News Briefs, Dec. 12
By Boulder City Review

House fire sends one to hospital

Tina Ransom
Prize notifications don’t come by bulk mail
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Here’s a few more ways to know if your “award winning” phone call or letter might be a scam.

Police Blotter, Dec. 12
By Boulder City Review

Dec. 3, 10:31 a.m.

Holiday season kicks off
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The holiday season officially starts today in Boulder City, and with it come several long-standing traditions throughout the weekend.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The gift shop at the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum ...
Museum transforming gift shop into exhibit space
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

More changes have come to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum, as it is adding a new exhibit and moving its gift store.