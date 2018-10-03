Trauma has lasting repercussions

I continue my look into trauma and the potential side effects.

I continue my look into trauma and the potential side effects.

While the actual experience probably felt like a nightmare, it’s common for real nightmares to haunt our dreams in the aftermath of a trauma. The nervous system has taken a major shock, and even in our sleeping hours the brain continues to process the event.

Most of the time the nightmares aren’t of the exact trauma but may have themes in common with it — for example, danger, dread or being chased. Not surprisingly, these nightmares can contribute to the poor sleep that’s common after a trauma.

A flashback occurs when the trauma memory gets cued and makes it feel as if the trauma is happening all over again. Flashbacks are upsetting because they bring back a powerful flood of emotions and vivid memories of the trauma.

Perhaps the most common emotional reaction to a trauma is feeling fearful and anxious. It makes perfect sense that we would be afraid after something scary happened. In fact, like so many of these reactions, it’s a sign that our nervous system is functioning as it should. Nevertheless, the fear following a trauma can be as bad or worse than the emotions we felt at the time of the trauma, and it almost certainly lasts longer.

You may feel like the fear is subsiding when something triggers a reminder of the trauma and the intense fear returns. Thankfully, like the rest of these reactions, most people find that they do decrease over time.

Sept. 20. Suspended driver’s license: The loaner car goes to car jail after the driver isn’t properly licensed to drive on the roadway at 8:31 a.m. in the area of Ville Drive and U.S. Highway 93.

Burglary: The resident returns home to find glass all over the floor, rooms ransacked and sentimental items missing at 2:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Valencia Drive.

Thought for the day: The friend who loaned the car is a little miffed at getting stuck with a tow and storage fee.

Sept. 21. Threats: The caller reports threats from an ex-relationship and want to file a report because of the suspect’s violent history at 9:03 a.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Animal: The caller states a medium-sized dog is standing by the front door and is acting somewhat aggressive, leaving them stuck inside and unable to leave at 11:26 p.m. in the 700 block of Capri Drive.

Thought for the day: Where in the world would you be going at 11:30 at night anyway?

Sept. 22. Threats: The park is generally a relaxing place to go, but the opinion about aggressive acting dogs, off leash, makes for some tense moments and harsh conversation at 12:13 p.m. in the 1900 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Disturbance: The caller states that he was recording a vehicle ignoring the no-motor-vehicle sign as it jumped the curb and the middle-aged couple accessed the desert area behind his home and then returned to confront him and make threats at 1:46 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olmo Way.

Thought for the day: I almost wonder if we have lost all manner of concern for others in the quest to do our own thing and ignore the possible impact on others.

Sept. 23. Disturbance: The subject becomes belligerent when employees won’t provide the anticipated elixir and gains an expedient trip to the crossbar hotel and an unusually large welcoming committee at 8:37 p.m. in the 900 block of Adams Boulevard.

Assist a citizen: The officer notices an open garage door and with speed and agility deftly closes it with finesse at 11:31 p.m. in the 800 block of Tiger Cove.

Thought for the day: Addiction can cause any number of bad behaviors, and not one of them is effective in getting to the desired outcome.

Sept. 24. 911 disconnect: The call ends up being a family disturbance, and the intoxicated individual finds alternate accommodations for the night at 6:29 p.m. in the 600 block of Del Prado Drive.

Traffic: The wrong-way driver explains he is from another country and became confused at 8:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Thought for the day: It’s just another example of why we follow up on all emergency calls.

Sept. 25. Hit and run: The vehicle vs. tree showdown occurred, and the tree appears the winner with the loser limping away into parts unknown at 7:13 a.m. in the 1200 block of Wyoming Street.

Suspicious: The owner is perplexed when his vehicle window is broken out and there is no indication that anyone or anything caused the breakage at 2:56 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.

Thought for the day: It was not a good day for autos, it appears.

Sept. 26. Fight: Two men decide to settle things the old-fashioned way and are separated before officers arrive at 12:55 p.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Noise: The cell tower work is appreciated, but the loud banging and general work noise is not at 9:19 p.m. in the area of River Mountain Avenue and Adams Boulevard.

Thought for the day: After the foreman advises the upgrade is just starting and the noise is “only going to get worse,” the decision is made to move this to a daylight project.

Call(s) of the week: Trespassing: The caller reports a naked male banging on the front door before learning it is their son. He is given food, clothes and a bus pass, as well as trespassed from the address at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 600 block of Avenue M.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.