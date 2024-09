Photo by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review According to the BCPD, there is a large transformer fire near I-11 and mile marker 9, which began shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. There were no reported injuries. Crews, including Boulder City and Henderson Fire were on the scene. The fire is anticipated to burn for quite some time, officials said. Residents are asked to stay away from the area

