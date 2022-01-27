40°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Train museum expansion on track

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 26, 2022 - 4:36 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review State funds to finish the design phase the expansion ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review State funds to finish the design phase the expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City could be released in February.

The expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City is moving forward and funds to finish its design phase could be released in February.

“We are currently slated to appear before the Interim Finance Committee in February to request the release of the final funds to complete the design portion of this phase, and if the committee approves, the architectural firm, LGA Inc., anticipates having construction documents completed in summer of 2023,” said Christopher MacMahon, museum director. “From there, breaking ground will depend on securing funding for the construction portion of this project.”

The museum at 601 Yucca St. is expanding and a 9,700-square-foot visitors center, boarding platforms, display buildings, linear park with interactive features for children and links to the River Mountains Loop Trail will be built.

In 2019, the Nevada Assembly passed a bill that approved $217.5 million in bond proceeds for the state. Within that amount is $30 million for projects at Nevada museums, including the expansion in Boulder City.

“It is difficult to put an exact figure on what percentage will come to Boulder City,” said MacMahon. “The museum expansion project here at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City is substantially larger than the project at Ely and, as such, NSRM (Nevada State Railroad Museum) Boulder City is receiving a larger percentage of those funds to move forward with the expansion project. Simply put, the size and scope of the project here correlates to a larger amount of the funds directed toward Boulder City.”

A new access road behind Boulder City Parkway is also needed for the project.

MacMahon said the road will connect Yucca Street to the new site and provide museum visitors easier access to businesses.

Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said the road is still in the design phase and construction most probably won’t start until late spring or early summer.

The $30 million is part of the new Conserve Nevada Grant Program. It is a continuation and renewal of Nevada’s original conservation bond program enacted in 2002.

“For nearly two decades, Nevada’s landmark conservation bond funding program has helped restore, preserve and enhance our spectacular natural and cultural resources in every county across the state,” said Bradley Crowell, director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “From creating fire-resilient landscapes and ecosystems, to protecting rivers and wetlands, to advancing sustainable outdoor recreation opportunities for families and visitors, to preserving historic and cultural treasures, the Conserve Nevada program will help cultivate a healthy, vibrant Nevada for generations to come.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mayor Kiernan McManus listens to a presentation about ...
Revenue added to pool fund
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Despite a dissenting vote from the mayor, Boulder City’s fund for a new pool is $3.1 million richer because of extra revenue received during the 2021 fiscal year.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen listens to a presenta ...
Parcels earmarked for development
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city’s land management process is two properties larger after council approved adding them at its meeting Tuesday.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Not content to sit at home and retiring, Paul Krama ...
Business Beat: Family nudges jeweler into career
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

When he was a young boy growing up in Cleveland, Paul Kramar never imagined that his desire to play with his uncle’s “big boy toys” would lead to a career as a master jeweler. But that’s exactly what it did.

Plan for pandemic-caused grocery shortages
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Maybe your grocery store shelves are fully stocked and you have access to fresh fruit and produce in your area, but if you live in or around Boulder City, the stark reality is that grocery shoppers in the area are feeling the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Gone are the vast quantities of brand choices on the shelves, and access to fresh produce and fruit is severely limited.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) In its latest 24-month forecast, the Bureau of Recl ...
Forecast projects 30-plus-foot drop in 2 years at Lake Mead
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Lake Mead’s water level is projected to drop more than 30 feet in the next two years, and the Southern Nevada Water Authority is urging people to continue conserving water.

Garrett Junior High School’s day will start at 8 a.m. for the 2022-2023 school year instead o ...
Transportation issues forces changes to school hours
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Several schools in Boulder City will be affected by the district’s recent decision to change the start and end times at some campuses in order to improve transportation.

Process to report mask mandate violations established
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Nevada’s mask mandate is still in effect, and the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration office has created a way for people to report alleged violations.

The Clark County School District is implementing a five-day pause from Friday, Jan. 14, to Tues ...
District implements 5-day pause
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Clark County School District is implementing a five-day pause for all classes and school activities due to extreme staffing issues because of the high number of positive COVID-19 cases.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus’ request for staff to resea ...
Motion for special fund to build development’s storm drain fails
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will not move forward with creating a special improvement district to pay for infrastructure improvements to a piece of land marked for sale despite the mayor requesting staff research the process.