Track and field teams off to strong start

Competing at the a Liberty Newcomer meet on Feb. 26, multiple new faces for Boulder City High School track and field got the opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City track star Leona Merrill places first in the long jump on Feb. 26 at the Liberty Newcomers meet.

For the girls, Zoey Hayes stole the show, placing first in the 800-meter run and third in the pole vault, while finishing first on the Eagles 4x400 relay team with Brooklyn Rose, Kora Remedi and Lila Stankovic.

Leona Merrill placed first in the long jump and fourth in the high jump for the girls, while Rose finished second in the 300-meter hurdles.

Victoria Cunningham placed second in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash.

For the boys, Cody Aten finished first in shot put and third in discus, while Gavin Erne finished second in shot put and Lucas Goode took second in discus and fourth in shot put.

Caleb Wolfe finished fifth in the 800-meter run, while Jolton Swope crossed seventh in the 200-meter dash and ninth in the 100-meter dash.

Getting ready for their first full-team invitational, the Eagles will compete in the Dave Butler Memorial Las Vegas Open at Legacy on Saturday.

Baseball

Playing a highly-competitive preseason schedule, Boulder City High School baseball has started the season with an 0-5 record against higher-classified competition.

Falling to 5A programs Bishop Manogue 16-4, Durango 13-0 and Reed 13-2, the Eagles showed early season promise in losses to 5A Arbor View 2-0 and 4A Clark 6-4.

Through five games, Spencer Aten led the way offensively with seven hits.

Looking to get their first victory, the Eagles will host 5A Foothill today, followed by a home game on Wednesday against 4A Western.

Softball

Opening the season with stiff competition, Boulder City High School softball is off to a 0-4 start.

Unable to score a run so far this season, the Eagles fell to Yuma Catholic (Ariz.) 8-0, Palo Verde Valley (Calif.) 2-0, Fernley 7-0 and Pahrump Valley 10-0.

Seeking their first victory of the season, the Eagles will travel to St. George this weekend for a tournament.