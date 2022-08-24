91°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Top tips to keep you healthy as you age

By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health
August 24, 2022 - 3:49 pm
 

Medical alert systems, also known as personal emergency response systems, help connect users with emergency assistance in situations when they need it most. Eighty-six percent of medical alert system users say the devices have helped save them from an incident.

As more seniors choose to age in place, live independently and lead an active lifestyle, safety precautions such as a medical alert system can help alleviate worry and provide health and safety monitoring for vulnerable adults — and their family and friends from a distance.

The Department of Health and Human Services reports that the average cost of a nursing home is $225 a day (or more), and daily costs in the Las Vegas vicinity for assisted living are generally around $124. Adult day health care is roughly $87 a day, and home health aides can run $162 a day.

Forbes, AARP and SeniorLiving.org provide comprehensive comparisons and evaluations of medical alert system providers, wearables and other in-home systems, including monthly costs, GPS, Bluetooth and connection types, coverage range, warranty and guarantee info.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, six in 10 Americans live with at least one chronic disease. Chronic diseases such as heart disease and stroke, cancer and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S.

Taking care of your cognitive health, the ability to clearly think, learn and remember, becomes more important as we age. Many older adults experience some types of changes in memory and thinking. Research shows that staying active, eating healthy, and learning new skills may help keep older adults cognitively healthy.

As you age, here are some points to consider:

■ Eat and drink healthy.

■ Move more, sit less.

■ Don’t use tobacco.

■ Get regular check-ups.

■ Know your family history.

■ Be aware of changes in brain health.

■ Ask your health care provider about a vaccine for COVID-19, pneumonia and shingles.

■ Be mindful of your sleep patterns.

■ Talk to your health care provider about your mental health.

■ Stay connected and manage your stress with activities, hobbies and social interactions.

■ Consider a medical alert system for your home and a wearable bracelet or pendant.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bchcares.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Police Department Chief Tim Shea laughs after cr ...
Council adopts water restrictions
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

If you want a pool bigger than 600 square feet, you better start digging.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The May 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Scott Dingman on Fairway D ...
Self-defense cited in 2021 fatal shooting
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The fatal shooting of Scott Dingman on May 31, 2021, appears to have been in self-defense, according to the Boulder City Police report recently released to the Boulder City Review.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) John Entsminger, senior deputy general manager for ...
Online Extra: Nevada seeks D.C.’s help on West drought cuts
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Boulder City Review

Nevada officials are calling on the federal government to take a stronger role in the negotiations to address the Western drought after Colorado River states failed to meet a federal deadline to propose solutions.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) A proposed adjustment to Boulder City's future land use map would ...
Planners oppose land use change for grocery store
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Planning Commission did not recommend adjusting the city’s master plan and future land use map for a new grocery store. The vote was 4-1, with commissioner Ernest Biacsi the only vote in favor of approval.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) Planning Commission members vote to recommend approval to amend t ...
RV park plan recommended
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Planning Commission approved a recommendation to the City Council at its Aug. 17 meeting that would amend the city’s master plan future land use map for a proposed recreational vehicle park and cabin rental facility.

(Photo courtesy Allison Shafer) Allison Shafer, pictured with Maggie, a German shepherd-husky m ...
Business Beat: Lactation expert helps new parents
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Ask any parent and you will soon learn that having a new baby isn’t easy, and even less so for first-time parents.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Hannah, a Havanese, cowers underneath a piece of furniture du ...
Pets need extra care during storms
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

By now, veteran residents in the Las Vegas Valley know how to deal with monsoon season. Stay indoors, don’t try and drive in the rain, and get to high elevation if flooding occurs. But we tend to forget about a group of residents who also have to adapt to these storms: pets.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The wettest summer monsoon season in Southern Nevada in 10 yea ...
Mother Nature lends a ‘foot;’ lake’s level rises
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Boulder City Review

The wettest Las Vegas Valley monsoon season in a decade likely isn’t the only reason behind it, but Lake Mead has risen just over 18 inches during recent area rainfall.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Nevada Reps. Steven Horsford, left, and Susie Lee, right, fla ...
EPA head joins Lee, Horsford to discuss drought
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Nevada Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford welcomed the United States Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan to Lake Mead on Aug. 11 to discuss the ongoing drought.