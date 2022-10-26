Tips to stay safe on Halloween

With Halloween quickly creeping around the corner, staying safe is just as important as the fun.

(Courtesy Boulder City Fire Department)

According to the National Fire Protection Association, an annual average of 770 home structure fires began with decorations between 2014 and 2019, resulting in one death, 26 injuries and $13 million in property damage.

More than two of every five, or 44 percent, of these fires occurred because decorations were too close to a heat source like a candle or hot equipment. Items like dried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper catch fire easily. The NFPA advises to keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.

Boulder City Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser said the most common injuries he sees during Halloween are costume-related.

“We do see trips and falls, and injuries with costumes and decorations,” he said.

His best advice for kids on Halloween is to be aware of their surroundings and to carry some type of lighting.

“Number one, cross the street at corners or crosswalks,” Chesser said. “Number two, carry a flashlight or glow sticks for lighting so drivers can see you.”

For parents, Chesser emphasized the importance of ensuring children’s costumes fit correctly and remaining safe on the road.

“Parents should go trick or treating with children 12 and under and remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks,” he said.

He also advised parents to discard any candy that is questionable or looks as though it was altered.

Chesser will be dressed as himself while on duty during Halloween this year and said his favorite candy is Skittles.

Contact reporter Anisa Buttar at abuttar@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.