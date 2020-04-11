76°F
News

Three veterans recover from virus

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
April 11, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Updated April 15, 2020 - 3:18 pm

Several of the residents and staff members at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, according to Terri Hendry, communications director for the state department of veterans services.

Three residents have recovered and were cleared Monday, April 13, to be removed from isolation. Three other residents remain isolated in an area designated as the “Heroes Unit” and are “doing well with minor symptoms.”

Hendry said the results of a sixth resident’s test were announced during the weekend after family members were notified.

Eight staff members tested positive for the virus and two have recovered and are back to work, Hendry said.

“The rest remain in self-isolation until they have finished the required 14-day isolation period and are symptom-free for three consecutive days.”

Results of all 234 staff members’ testing were announced late Friday, April 10. Testing was completed by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

According to Hendry, the home is not allowing anyone who has not been tested to work at the home or be allowed inside the building.

“We are extremely grateful we were able to get COVID-19 testing for all our residents and team members at the home,” said Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Kat Miller. “This has really helped to ease the fears and concerns of our residents, staff and families. But we realize we have to remain vigilant in order to get on top of this virus and stay on top of it.”

Hendry said the community members can show their support of residents and staff members through “One-Minute Videos,” taken from smartphones and sent to rizof@veterans.nv.gov or downloaded through the Dropbox app at https://www.dropbox.com/request/79bAbFtLQMrAPeVcPuuD.

“These videos are just short messages wishing residents well and supporting the team that is caring for them. It’s simple to do. Just state your name, where you live and add a short message such as ‘Thank you for your service’ or ‘Just wanted you to know, we are thinking about you. Stay strong and get well soon!’ We have received ‘One-Minute Videos’ featuring children and even talking pets,” she said.

For daily updates on the health situation at the veterans’ home, call its COVID-19 update line at 702-332-6705. For more information on Nevada’s COVID-19 response, visit http://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

City’s new aviation fuel rules stalled
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council failed to ratify new aviation fuel standards for the Boulder City Municipal Airport and ignored the city attorney’s advice at its first meeting since entering a state of emergency March 15.

Boulder City Municipal Airport is receiving nearly $2.7 million through a new federal grant pro ...
Airport gets millions through virus relief act
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Municipal Airport has been awarded nearly $2.7 million through a new federal grant program created because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Census questionnaires mailed to homes
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Paper questionnaires for the 2020 Census went out in the mail last week.

(Roger Hall) Boulder City resident and community supporter Bert Hansen died April 10. He was in ...
Hansen falls victim to virus
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Longtime resident and community supporter Bert Hansen died Friday, April 10, after fighting COVID-19 since the end of March.

 
Scenes from the Weekend
By Boulder City Review

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home on Saturday. The flyover was part of the team’s tribute to those on the front line battling the coronavirus.

(Southern Nevada Health District) The number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County by city and ZIP ...
Virus cases by ZIP code now available
By Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Health District is now posting daily summaries of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code and cities in Clark County, including Boulder City.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Oaklane Preschool Academy is closing its doors afte ...
Oaklane Preschool closes
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Oaklane Preschool Academy has permanently closed, becoming another casualty of the global pandemic.

City Council and staff members will gather at 7 p.m. Tuesday for their first meeting in more th ...
Council to meet Tuesday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

City Council plans to hold its first meeting in more than a month Tuesday, April 14, albeit in a slightly less than traditional manner.

The city is asking a judge to reconsider his preliminary injunction that allows BFE LLC to disp ...
City asks judge to reconsider fuel tankers’ use
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city attorney is asking a district court judge to reconsider a motion allowing a Boulder City Municipal Airport operator to use tractor-trailers to dispense fuel.