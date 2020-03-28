Three veterans home residents test positive

Three residents at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home have tested positive for the coronavirus. All remain in isolation, according to a statement released Friday night by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

Three residents at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three residents at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home have tested positive for the coronavirus. All remain in isolation, according to a statement released Friday night by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

The statement said the residents are being cared for by staff members, who have been following established infection disease prevention protocol and public health guidelines.

Nineteen residents at the home were tested Wednesday, March 25, for for COVID-19 after recently getting over or exhibiting cold or flu-like symptoms. The veterans home received the test results Thursday, March 26.

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to protect our residents and staff from the spread of this virus and will remain vigilant in our efforts to do so,” said Kat Miller, Nevada Department of Veterans Services director. “We are passionate in our commitment to ensure our residents receive exceptional care; it is our duty to care for and protect Nevada’s heroes.”

The department began taking precautions against the virus in February, including updating its pandemic plan with COVID-19 response protocols, requiring screening for all who entered the facility and limiting access to just health care personnel.

The statement said the home’s response followed state and federal guidelines.