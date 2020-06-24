96°F
News

‘Thermal injury’ death under investigation

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 24, 2020 - 4:13 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2020 - 3:04 pm

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a fatal accident at Boulder Oaks RV Resort.

On June 22, Perry Peterson, 54, died of an accidental “thermal injury,” according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Boulder City Police Department arrived on the scene, 1010 Industrial Road, at 11:21 a.m.

In the police dispatch call log, an officer said it looked like the man had been burning weeds and something went wrong. The propane tank was intact. A witness said the man had been on fire. Police officers were there before the fire department and said Peterson appeared to be dead.

“The case is currently under investigation and is classified as open, which means that no additional details or information can be provided at this time,” said Teri Williams, public information officer for the Nevada Department of Business and Industry. “By law, Nevada OSHA has six months from the date of opening a case to issue a notice of citation and penalty to the employer if violations are found. However, they work to complete the process as quickly as possible while ensuring a thorough investigation is conducted. The unique factors of each case dictate the time frame for completion.”

Complete Association Management Co. manages Boulder Oaks, and its division director, Cyndi Koester, said they are “devastated” by the accident and could not provide any details about it at this time.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

